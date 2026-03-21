Watch the Trailer for the Upcoming Archival John Lennon Concert Film ‘Power To The People’; Tickets to the Screenings Available Now

An official trailer for the upcoming archival concert film Power To The People: John & Yoko Live In NYC has premiered at John Lennon’s YouTube channel. As previously reported, the movie documents Lennon and wife Yoko Ono’s two historic 1972 “One To One” charity concerts.

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The film, which will premiere at cinemas worldwide starting on April 29, features newly restored footage of the shows, plus remastered audio. The events took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City on August 30, 1972.

[RELATED: Film Documenting John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s Historic 1972 “One To One” Concerts to Premiere in Theaters as a Multi-Screen Presentation]

Lennon and Ono were backed by the New York City-based group Elephant’s Memory and Plastic Ono Band drummer Jim Keltner. At the second show, John, Yoko, and the other musicians were joined by some special guests for a finale performance “Give Peace A Chance,” including Stevie Wonder, Melanie, and members of Sha Na Na.

The trailer features brief clips of several songs performed at the concerts. They include renditions of The Beatles’ “Come Together,” and Lennon’s “Imagine,” “Instant Karma!,” “Mother,” and “Give Peace A Chance.” The promo also includes footage of Ono’s singing her solo rarity “Open Your Box.” In addition, the trailer features audio of John and Yoko promoting the events, and background info about the shows.

Tickets for the screenings are available now at PowerToThePeopleFilm.com. The film will only be shown in theaters for a limited time.

More Details About the “One To One” Concerts and the Restored Film

The “One To One” concerts were the only full-length performances Lennon gave after the 1970 breakup of The Beatles.

The sold-out concerts were attended by a total of 40,000 people. The events raised more than $1.5 million for children with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Power To The People will feature footage of the One To One performances shown on multiple screens. The footage was meticulously restored, the audio was remixed, and the movie was re-edited by the Lennon estate’s Grammy-winning team, overseen by John and Yoko’s son, Sean Ono Lennon. The movie’s audio will be presented in 5.1 Surround or Dolby Atmos at select locations.

The One To One concerts originally were filmed by director Steve Gebhardt using multiple cameras. The footage was first released in 1986 under the title John Lennon: Live In New York City.

The multi-screen 2026 version of the movie was directed by Simon Hilton. The music was produced by Sean Lennon, and was mixed and engineered by Paul Hicks and Sam Gannon.

The restored film’s full title is Power To The People: John & Yoko/Plastic Ono Band With Elephant’s Memory And Special Guests – Live At The One To One Concert, New York City, 1972.

The updated audio of the concerts was included in Lennon and Ono’s 2025 box set Power To The People.

A documentary called One To One: John & Yoko that focused on the story behind the organization of the benefit concerts was released in 2024.

(Photo by Michael Negrin/Courtesy of UMe)