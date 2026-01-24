Daughter of Foo Fighters Legend Dave Grohl Just Signed With Republic Records

Sometimes music truly does run in the family. For example, Billie Joe Armstrong, lead singer and guitarist for the pop-punk band Green Day, recently recorded a cover of David Bowie with his son, Jakob. And now, Violet Grohl—the 19-year-old daughter of Foo Fighters frontman and ex-Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl—will continue carving out her own musical path after landing a deal with Republic Records.

This week, the singer-guitarist dropped two brand-new tracks—“THUM” and “Applefish”—on all major streaming platforms in celebration of her deal with Republic Records, through her own imprint Auroura Records. The former is described as “loud, raw, and emotionally explosive,” while “Applefish” is softer and more playful with a dreamy, offbeat edge.

“I’m beyond excited to finally share a little bit of what I’ve been working on over the last year,” she has said, according to NME. “I made these tracks with the most badass group of musicians, so happy they’re finally yours :).”

Kristina Grossmann, senior vice president of A&R and operations at Republic Records, called Violet Grohl “unapologetically cool” with “a fearless female voice.”

“The music is immediate, intentional and her voice holds a rare duality,” Grossman said, adding, “We couldn’t be more excited to help bring her vision and this album to life.”

David Wolter, the label’s executive vice president and head of A&R, added, “Violet brings a rare combination of perspective, artistry, and reverence for the craft. She understands the history of music, but she’s also pushing it forward. She is the future.”

Violet Grohl Has Performed With the Foo Fighters

The oldest of Dave Grohl’s three daughters with wife Jordyn Blum, Violet Grohl is no stranger to the stage. She performed publicly for the first time in 2018 at age 12, when she joined her father for a rendition of Adele’s “When We Were Young” at a benefit concert in Oakland, California. She has shared a stage with the “Monkey Wrench” singer several times since, most notably for performances of Nirvana’s “All Apologies” and “Heart-Shaped Box.”

In a 2021 interview with the BBC, Dave Grohl dubbed his then 14-year-old daughter “the best vocalist in the Grohl family.”

“Violet is an incredibly talented musician,” he said. “She can pick up an instrument and learn it within a week. She has perfect pitch and sings from her gut… To be her drummer is one of my life dreams.”

