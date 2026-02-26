Dave Grohl Says He’s “Totally Uninvolved” in Daughter Violet’s Music Career—And Didn’t Even Know She Signed a Record Deal

Violet Grohl chasing her career dreams without her dad. During an appearance on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X, Dave Grohl praised his daughter for forging her own musical path.

“She made this album with a producer named Justin Raisen, and she did it on her own,” the Foo Fighters frontman said. “She met the producer, and they would go to the studio every day and she would send me songs when she was finished. But I had absolutely nothing to do with this record at all.”

That’s so true, in fact, that Dave “had no idea” that Violet had signed a record deal until after the fact.

“She came over and told me, like, ‘I signed my record deal today.’ I’m just like, ‘Oh my God!’” he recalled. “So, I’m totally uninvolved. I’m the dad who wants to be there and know everything. And she’s just totally doing her own thing. It’s amazing.”

Dave went on to praise his 19-year-old daughter as “incredibly talented.” So much so, that her work inspired his own music.

“It really did,” he said. “The way that they made that record and the energy of it, I was like, ‘Oh, man. I’ve just been inspired by my daughter’s debut album.’ It’s cool.”

What to Know About Violet Grohl

Violet released her first two singles—”THUM” and “Applefish”—in December.

“I’m beyond excited to finally share a little bit of what I’ve been working on over the last year,” Violet wrote on Instagram at the time. “I made these tracks with the most badass group of musicians, so happy they’re finally yours.”

In the weeks since, Violet has put out even more music. She released a track called “What’s Heaven Without You,” which she penned for the late David Lynch.

“This song was written in his memory alongside two of my favorite collaborators in the world, Persia Numan, and Justin Raisen,” Violet explained on Instagram. “A few days after the chaos and devastation of the LA fires, we came together in our grief and let it pour out into this song. We hope you can find some resonance in it. The impact he left on art is truly magical, we miss you David.”

Violet has yet to announce when her debut LP will be released.

Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images