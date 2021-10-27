Dave Grohl News Roundup: Singer Talks Songwriting, ‘Nevermind’ Lawsuit, Krist Novoselic

In a new interview with New York Magazine, famed musician Dave Grohl talked about a number of topics, including the ongoing lawsuit filed against his former band Nirvana.

According to the drummer-turned-frontman, Grohl has not “spent too much time thinking about” the suit, which was filed against the grunge band by Spencer Elden, the person who appeared naked on the cover as a baby and who now is an adult. Elden is alleging “child pornography.”

“I don’t know that I can speak on it because I haven’t spent too much time thinking about it. I feel the same way most people do in that I have to disagree,” Grohl said in the piece. “That’s all I’ll say.”

Grohl added: “Listen, he’s got a Nevermind tattoo. I don’t.”

Elden is requesting that the cover be changed. Earlier, in another interview, Grohl told The Sunday Times that he has ideas about the cover and possibly changing it.

“I have many ideas of how we should alter that cover but we’ll see what happens. We’ll let you know. I’m sure we’ll come up with something good.” He added to The Sunday Times, “I think that there’s much more to look forward to and much more to life than getting bogged down in those kinds of things. And, fortunately, I don’t have to do the paperwork.”

Speaking to Vulture, Grohl also discussed his former Nirvana bandmate, bassist Krist Novoselic, who in 2020 got into trouble with fans for his comments on former President Trump when he said Trump “knocked it out of the park” with a political speech.

Novoselic later said he was an “avowed independent” and later shut down his social media accounts after major backlash. He’s made few public appearances since.

When asked by Vulture about this incident, Grohl said, “I can definitely tell you that Krist is not pro-fascist. Krist is one of the most compassionate, loving, and smart people that I know. I can assure you that Novoselic is not a Trump lover.”

Yesterday, American Songwriter announced Grohl as its current cover star. Here is our tweet about the new cover, which Grohl and Foo Fighters retweeted!

“Hot off the press!! We are excited to preview the November/December issue ft. Dave Grohl of the #foofighters. Members will have access to the digital edition on Oct. 26, so make sure you are signed up!”

Hot off the press!! We are excited to preview the November/December issue ft. Dave Grohl of the @foofighters. Members will have access to the digital edition on Oct. 26, so make sure you are signed up! https://t.co/pRE3mfeNs6 pic.twitter.com/L0VBwH9yp7 — American Songwriter (@AmerSongwriter) October 22, 2021

Earlier in the week, Grohl made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, in part, to talk about the meaning behind some of his most famous songs, “Everlong” and “Learn To Fly.”

“The luxury of my life is that I can sit down with an instrument and write a song and then go out and play it in front of a bunch of people and they sing it with me,” Grohl said to his songwriting peer, Clarkson, “It could be 50,000 people singing the same lyric, for 50,000 different reasons because that lyric means something specific to them. They’re not singing it for my reasons, they’re singing it for their reasons. Even the darkest lyrics, I think they’re meant to heal somehow. There’s hope— it’s important to be hopeful.”

He added, “Music is meant to heal.” Watch the full conversation below.