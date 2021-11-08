Dave Matthews Band Debuts New Song, “Madman’s Eyes” Live

In Columbus, Ohio, the Dave Matthews Band debuted a new (soon to be fan favorite) song, “Madman’s Eyes.”

The song, which begins with a sax solo, continued with Matthews’ raspy voice. It sounds something like the fan-favorite and rarely played “Minarets.” Check out a fan-shot video of the new song, featuring a bearded Matthews below.

The band released its latest LP, Come Tomorrow, in 2018, the latest since the 2012 album Away from the World.

And on October 30, Matthews performed at a Democratic get-out-the-vote event in his native Charlottesville, Virginia.

The band’s 19-song set began with the bright “Granny,” and continued with hits like “Grey Street” and “#41.” See the entire setlist below.

The group will continue its tour with two gigs in Connecticut, two more in New York City (including one at Madison Square Garden), and another at The Moore Theater in Seattle on November 20.

After that, Matthews and guitarist Tim Reynolds will play some acoustic shows in Mexico in February. See the full list of dates here.

Full Setlist for DMB show on November 5 Columbus, Ohio:

1. Granny

2. Dancing Nancies

3. Warehouse

4. Broken Things

5. Sweet

6. So Right

7. Pig

8. Dive In

9. When The World Ends

10. Madman’s Eyes (debut)

11. #42

12. She Play

13. Grey Street

14. Lover Lay Down

15. Sledgehammer (Peter Gabriel cover)

16. So Much To Say

17. Anyone Seen The Bridge?

18. Too Much

19. You Might Die Trying

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival