Cody Johnson Reveals 2022 Tour Dates

After his sophomore album, Human The Double Album, debuted as the top new country album last month, Cody Johnson is announcing news dates for his 2022 tour.

The 10-date trek will kick off on January 22 in Highland Heights, Kentucky, making stops in Toledo, Ohio; Knoxville Tennessee (which is already sold out); Chicago and Milwaukee, Wisconsin before wrapping on March 19 in St. Louis.

Cody Johnson Tour Dates:

1/21/22 Highland Heights, KY BB&T Arena

1/22/22 Toledo, OH Huntington Center

1/28/22 Knoxville, TN Knoxville Civic Auditorium SOLD-OUT

1/29/22 Pikeville, KY Appalachian Arena

2/3/22 Chicago, IL The Riviera Theatre *

2/4/22 Kalamazoo, MI Wings Event Center

2/5/22 Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom *

2/18/22 Cedar Park, TX H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

2/19/22 Nacogdoches, TX Nacogdoches County Expo Center

3/19/22 St Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena

*Ian Munsick only support

Cody is also slated to open the Houston Rodeo on February 28, 2022, with nearly 60,000 tickets sold to date.

In addition, the “On My Way to You” singer announced his first holiday album, A Cody Johnson Christmas, coming on November 19.

“It feels great to finally share all the details about my first Christmas album,” said Cody in a statement. “Every song on this record holds a special memory for my family. I hope my fans can make their own memories listening this holiday season.”

A Cody Johnson Christmas track listing:



1. Christmas All Year Long – Trent Willmon

2. Pretty Paper – Willie Nelson

3. I’ll Be Home For Christmas – Kim Gannon, Walter Kent, Buck Ram

4. If We Make It Through December – Merle Haggard

5. Away In A Manger – *arrangement by Cody Johnson, Trent Willmon

6. Hat Made Of Mistletoe – Trent Willmon

7. White Christmas – Irving Berlin

8. Silent Night (feat. Clara, Brandi, and Cori Johnson) – *arrangement by Cody Johnson, Trent Willmon

9. Feliz Navidad (feat. Kevin Fowler and Roger Creager) – José Feliciano

10. Santa Claus Is Back In Town – Jerry Leiber, Mike Stoller

Photo by Jay Trevino