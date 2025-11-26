Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott Pays Tribute to David Coverdale in Honor of the Whitesnake Singer’s Retirement

Def Leppard and Whitesnake were two of the most popular British hard-rock bands of the 1980s. On November 13, Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale announced he was retiring after battling health issues for the last few years.

Now, Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott has paid tribute to Coverdale during the latest episode of his long-running show on the Planet Rock digital-radio station.

Speaking to his audience, Elliott said, “OK, so hands up if, like me, just a few days ago you had a little bit of a tear in your eye when you saw Lord Coverdale make his retirement announcement?”

Joe then explained, “Now myself and David go back a long, long way—1981 to be precise. Def Leppard and Whitesnake toured together many, many times but I’ve known him since we were recording [Def Leppard’s 1981 album] High and Dry and he was recording the [1982 Whitesnake] album Saints & Sinners.”

Elliott recalled that Coverdale “would allow me to pop into his studio and watch him sing and nurse me off the ledge when I was really struggling to do stuff with [producer] Mutt Lange.”

Joe continued, “He was such a great guy and very generous with his brandy, let’s put it that way. I was very sad to see the announcement but [it was] kind of expected really. … He’s been there and he’s done that and he deserves to spend some time with his family and just not worry about it anymore.”

Elliott Dedicated a Song to Coverdale

Elliott concluded his tribute to Coverdale by playing a Whitesnake song in his honor on the show.

“I’d like to celebrate my memories of David with this one song, which is where I came in, and it’s quite honestly one of the most emotional things that he ever did,” Joe noted. “So, on behalf of the world, David, if you’re listening, happy retirement!”

He then played Whitesnake’s 1978 cover of the 1974 Bobby Blue Bland R&B hit “Ain’t No Love in the Heart of the City.” Whitsnake’s version of the soul tune appeared on the band’s debut EP, Snakebite.

More About Coverdale’s Announcement

In his video announcement, which was posted on Whitesnake’s YouTube channel, Coverdale said, “After 50 years plus of [an] incredible journey with you, with Deep Purple, with Whitesnake, Jimmy Page, the last few years has been very evident to me that it’s time really for me to hang up my rock ‘n’ roll platform shoes and my skintight jeans. As you can see, we’ve taken care of the lion’s wig, but it’s time for me to call it a day.”

The 74-year-old singer added, “I love you dearly. I thank everyone who’s assisted and supported me on this incredible journey. All the musicians, the crew, the fans, the family. It’s amazing. But it really is time for me to just enjoy my retirement, and I hope you can appreciate that. Once again, I love you with all my heart. Fare thee well.”

After his announcement, a music video for a new remix of the 2011 Whitesnake song “Fare Thee Well” played. It featured photos and film footage from throughout Coverdale’s long music career.

Whitesnake’s last concert took place in June 2022 at the Hellfest event in Clisson, France. The concert was part of a European farewell tour that Whitesnake was forced to cut short because Coverdale was suffering from a serious respiratory infection. David’s lingering respiratory issues also led to Whitesnake canceling a North American tour leg that year. The band eventually went on hiatus, which now appears to be permanent.

About Def Leppard and Whitesnake’s Shared History

Def Leppard and Whitesnake toured together in the U.K. in 2008 and 2015.

Coverdale and Elliott both have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. David was inducted in 2016 as a member of Deep Purple, while Elliott was honored with Def Leppard in 2019.

Def Leppard’s 2026 Tour Plans

Def Leppard wrapped up its 2025 tour schedule with an October 11 show in Gary, Indiana.

Meanwhile, the band will kick off 2026 with Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The 12-show engagement runs from February 3 through February 28.

Def Leppard also has a dozen European concerts lined up in June and July with openers Extreme. Those performances span from a June 13 show in Rättvik, Sweden, through a July 8 show in Paris. In addition, the band will perform at the Wacken Open Air festival in Wacken, Germany, just before playing an August 2 concert in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Check out all of the band’s tour dates at DefLeppard.com.

(Photo by Katja Ogrin/Getty Images; Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage)