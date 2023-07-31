Maggie Rogers and My Morning Jacket Cover Fleetwood Mac at Newport Folk Festival 2023

This year’s Newport Folk Festival included incredible surprise performances and collaborations, but My Morning Jacket‘s Friday night (July 28) set was one of the jam-packed weekend’s best moments. Maggie Rogers joined the indie-rock outfit for a take on Fleetwood Mac‘s “Say You Love Me” that energized the massive crowd of festival-goers.

Their playful take on “Say You Love Me,” which became a massive hit for Fleetwood Mac upon its release in 1976, was a charming addition to the star-studded evening. Along with Maggie Rogers’ unannounced appearance, John Oates and Margo Price took the stage during MMJ’s set, providing a stellar cover of Carole King’s trademark hit, “I Feel the Earth Move.”

The Muppets also left their mark on the Newport Folk Festival this year as a clever promotion for the upcoming Disney+ series The Muppets Mayhem. According to Consequence, Animal brought his own pint-sized drum set and sat in with My Morning Jacket and Tyler Childers during their sets, adding some lighthearted chaos to the mix.

Rogers is currently on the road, performing a string of headlining dates across the U.S. for her aptly-named Summer of ’23 Tour. The Easton, Maryland, native just celebrated the first anniversary of her experimental second studio album, Surrender, which meshes elements of modern pop, folk, alt-rock, and Americana.

My Morning Jacket also has a busy touring schedule planned through the end of the year, which includes multiple dates with Devon Gilfillian, Madi Diaz, M. Ward, and Fleet Foxes. You can find a complete list of the band’s upcoming performances on My Morning Jacket’s official website.

Watch Maggie Rogers and My Morning Jacket cover Fleetwood Mac’s “Say That You Love Me” at Newport Folk Festival 2023 below.

(Photo by Douglas Mason/Getty Images)