Noah Kahan Cancels Performance at Newport Folk Festival

Hours before he was set to take the stage at the Newport Folk Festival on Friday (July 28), folk-pop singer/songwriter Noah Kahan had to cancel his performance because of a medical issue with his vocal cords.

Videos by American Songwriter

The “Hurt Somebody” singer shared the devastating news on social media where he explained his condition.

“To all @Newportfolkfest goers who had planned on seeing me tonight: I, unfortunately, have to cancel my performance,” he wrote in a Tweet. “I would have loved to have been able to tell you this earlier but after spending the day in the hospital, meeting with multiple doctors, and having my vocal cords looked at, I have to cancel to avoid long-term consequences to my voice. I have always wanted to play this festival and it is not just lip service to say that I am devastated. Genuinely.

“I fucking hate cancelling shows and this isn’t something I do lightly,” Kahan shared in a subsequent Tweet. “It is painful for me. I hope you enjoy the festival and are able to have the amazing experience that you deserve. I’m so sorry.”

Fans took the news to heart, showing their support for Kahan, and flocking to the comments section to lift the singer up.

“Omg no!! Rest up and feel better soon!!!! We’ll all be here forever waiting, dont worry,” shared one Twitter user.

“Do what you need to to recover. we’ll be waiting for you and we’ll be here when you’re ready,” added another.”

“You’re only human! We love and appreciate you,” wrote a fan. “Get some rest and we will see you when you’re healthy!!”

The 64th annual Newport Folk Festival is taking place over the weekend ( July 28-30) at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, Rhode Island. The festival kicked off on Friday with performances from Bella White, CAAMP, Eastern Medicine Singers with Yonatan Gat and Lee Ranaldo, Free Range, Heavy Makeup, Laden Valley, Maggie Rodgers, Mdou Moctar, My Morning Jacket, Nickel Creek, Peter One, Ron Gallo, Slaughter Beach, Dog, The Beths, The Heavy Heavy, and Thee Sacred Souls.

Orville Peck, who was initially scheduled to perform on Sunday, previously canceled his appearance as well along with all upcoming live dates in order to prioritize his “mental and physical health.”

“This was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I’ve come to realize that my current mental and physical health won’t allow me to bring you my best,” Peck shared in his post. “My fans mean the absolute world to me and I am so incredibly thankful to every single person who has bought a ticket to come and see us play, I do not take it for granted. Being on stage is my favorite thing in the world. But I have to take this time to replenish my mind and body so that I can come back stronger and healthier than before, in order to do what I love for many years to come. I truly hope you can understand.”

The festival continues on Saturday with performances from Aimee Mann, Alice Phoebe Lou, Angel Olsen, Bartees Strange, Danielle Ponder, Goose, Indigo de Souza, Jaime Wyatt, Jason Isbell, and the 400 Unit, John Oates featuring Guthrie Trapp, Nanna, Orchestra Gold, The Backseat Lovers, The Hold Steady, The Huntress and Holder of Hands, Turnpike Troubadours, and Willi Carlisle.

Check out everything we know about the Newport Folk Festival, HERE.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Ghost Hounds