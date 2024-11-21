Bootleg Recording of a 1982 Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Concert to Be Released as a Three-LP Colored-Vinyl Set

A previously unreleased bootleg recording of a 1982 Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers concert in Edinburgh, Scotland, will be issued as a limited-edition three-LP vinyl set on November 29.

Live in Edinburgh 1982: The Gennaro Tapes features a raw performance by Petty and his band during their tour in support of the 1982 album Long After Dark. The show took place on December 9, 1982, at Edinburgh Playhouse. It was recorded on cassette by the group’s house sound mixer, Gennaro Rippo.

The album was pressed directly from the original soundboard cassette onto vinyl. Only 7,000 copies of the three-LP set will be pressed. The album will be available in three colored-vinyl variants. A turquoise version will be sold at the Tom Petty online store, a maroon reverse-splatter collection will be available at the Third Man Records store, and an orange-wisp set will be sold at independent retail stores.

Live in Edinburgh 1982 is the product of a collaboration between the Tom Petty Estate and Third Man Records. The release’s inspiration came from Third Man co-owners Jack White and Ben Blackwell. The two longtime Petty and the Heartbreakers fans wanted to hear an unpolished performance from the band’s early-1980s heyday.

You can check out a trailer for Live in Edinburgh 1982 now at Petty and the Heartbreakers’ YouTube channel. The promo features a snippet of Petty and company performing the Long After Dark track “Change of Heart” live.

More About the Live in Edinburgh 1982 Performance

Live in Edinburgh 1982 features versions of 20 songs, including renditions of four tunes from Long After Dark. Among them is the hit single “You Got Lucky.” The album also boasts performances of such Petty classics as “American Girl,” “Listen to Her Heart,” “I Need to Know,” “Don’t Do Me Like That,” “Breakdown,” and “Refugee.”

Petty and the Heartbreakers played a few noteworthy covers at the show. Among them were The Kingsmen’s “Louie Louie,” John Sebastian’s “Stories We Could Tell,” The Isley Brothers’ “Shout,” and The Byrds’ “So You Wanna Be a Rock ‘n’ Roll Star.”

Petty and the Heartbreakers’ Other 2024 Releases

Live in Edinburgh 1982 follows the release this past October 19 of a deluxe, expanded version of Long After Dark. The deluxe reissue features 12 bonus tracks. They include a number tunes recorded during the Long After Dark sessions that were left off the original album.

In addition, a restored, extended version of the 1983 documentary Heartbreakers Beach Party was screened in select theaters in October. The long-lost film, which was directed by Cameron Crowe, captures Petty and the Heartbreakers as they recorded, promoted, and toured in support of Long After Dark.

Live in Edinburgh 1982: The Gennaro Tapes Track List:

Side A

“American Girl” “Listen to Her Heart” “A Thing About You” “You Got Lucky”

Side B

“I Need to Know” “Don’t Do Me Like That” “I’m In Love” “Change of Heart” “Louie Louie”

Side C

“Straight into Darkness” “Stories We Could Tell” “Louisiana Rain”

Side D

“One Story Town” “A Woman In Love (It’s Not Me)” “Kings Road”

Side E

“Breakdown”

(“Hit the Road Jack” Interlude) “Refugee”

Side F