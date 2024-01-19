David Lee Roth Is Convinced Sammy Hagar Was Probed by Aliens in Bizarre New Video

David Lee Roth is adding a bizarre new twist to his feud with Sammy Hagar: He claims aliens abducted and molested his successor in Van Halen.

In a YouTube video, Roth commented on Hagar’s belief that aliens abducted him as a teenager. He said, “According to Sam, he was abducted by aliens.”

While Hagar claimed the aliens messed with his mind, Roth used the singer’s accounts to take potshots at him. According to Roth, the aliens probed Hagar and that explains his behavior later in life. Roth took the chance to ding Hagar for apparently trying to start a feud.

“I know that when you’re abducted by aliens you get sex probed,” Roth insisted. “I am compelled to solicit this sordid subject in an effort to explain Sam Hagar’s conduct. For the last 10 summers, I haven’t said a single syllable about him. Not one. I defy you. And in the face of a constant fart gas aimed in our direction here at the Mojo Dojo Diamond Dave Laboratories. And I think we’ve arrived at both the technical and the medical answer that may explain some of Sammy Hagar’s conduct and his constant spew of diarrhea vitriol in our direction. Sammy Hagar was abducted by aliens and he was sex probed.”

Roth compared Hagar’s situation to a popsicle caught in a cassette player.

“But what I do know with absolute accuracy is that if you take a half of a popsicle and you jam it into a cassette tape player, no matter how carefully you extract it, that tape player will never play the same again,” Roth continued. “No matter how carefully you try and fix those delicate little parts. And it’ll get worse and it’ll seem like the singer that you used to [be] will stop making sense whatsoever. A lot like Sam.”

Hagar replaced Roth as lead singer of Van Halen, so it makes sense they wouldn’t get along. However, they appeared to bury the hatchet when Hagar invited Roth to tour with him. Roth appeared pumped to go.

However, Hagar clarified that it was just a guest spot at one of his shows. “He can come out and sing a song on a show or two,” he wrote, “if he can remember the words.”

