David Lee Roth Shares Unpleasant Recollections About Wolfgang Van Halen: “This F—in’ Kid”

Last week, David Lee Roth premiered an episode of his The Roth Show podcast in which he insulted his fellow ex-Van Halen singer Sammy Hagar, and now, in a new episode, he takes aim at the band’s former bassist Wolfgang Van Halen.

The episode originally featured the title “This F—in’ Kid,” but later was changed to “This Crazy Kid.” During the show, Roth recalled incidents during Van Halen’s final tour in which he claims Wolfgang was upset that the singer wasn’t paying enough attention to him, and that the young bassist’s attempts to get back at him only hurt the band and its crew.

Wolfgang’s Complaints

“This f—in’ kid, he’s complaining the entire tour like I’m not paying enough attention to him on stage,” Roth explained. “Like Santa Claus coming down the chimney and popping out on Christmas: ‘Is nobody paying attention?’”

Diamond Dave continued, “I’m giving him the best. Everything I’ve got in front of twenty-, thirty-thousand people at a clip, and he’s complaining to everybody around me—the business manager, the security guy, the clothing lady—‘Dave’s not paying enough attention to me.’”

Incident in New York City

Roth proceeded to tell a story he said happened during a concert at Jones Beach outside of New York City. He explained that he’d invited two “great dames” to be his guests at the show, and claims that when Wolfgang noticed them, he assumed they were Roth’s girlfriends, and out of spite, he had security guards throw them out of the concert.

“This f—in’ kid, what he doesn’t know is that these two dames work for the accounting firm that represent him, not me,” Roth said. “But as usual, he, just like his uncle and his uncle’s brother [Alex and Eddie Van Halen], stiffed them for tickets. I know they’re gonna do that, so I got ahead of things and I give them tickets.”

Roth maintained that Wolfgang thought he was “teaching me a lesson” by kicking out the women, then added, “What this f—ing kid doesn’t know, they’re carrying the paychecks for all 82 people on the road crew.”

A Second Incident

Roth then recalled a similar incident at the Hollywood Bowl during what turned out to be Van Halen’s last concert ever.

The singer remembered that he was emotional because it was the final gig of the tour, in Van Halen’s hometown, and the band was marking the 50th anniversary of its formation.

Roth said Wolfgang once again commandeered two “muscle monkeys” to kick out the one woman he had invited to the show as his guest.

“Wolfie Van Halen’s gonna teach me a lesson by throwing out what he thinks is my girlfriend,” Roth stated. “But guess what? Not only is this an accountant again, and not only is she carrying the paychecks for 82 of us on the road crew, but she’s carrying cash bonuses for everybody there.”

Roth finished his story by declaring, “You may want to pull over on this next one, you’re gonna pee your pants. Remember New York City? It’s the same f—in’ lady … This f—in’ kid! And that’s how I remember my last show with Eddie Van Halen.”

Roth’s negative recollection about Wolfgang, who is the late Eddie Van Halen’s son, comes after comments from Wolfgang in multiple interviews in which he implied that Roth was difficult to deal with.

Roth’s Feud with Sammy Hagar

In a Roth Show episode that premiered last week, Roth complained about the negative comments Hagar had made about him in the press. He then jokingly shared a theory about why Hagar acted the way he did toward him.

“I think we’ve arrived at both the technical and the medical answer that may explain some of Sammy Hagar’s conduct and his constant spew of diarrhea vitriol in our direction,” Roth said. “Sammy Hagar was abducted by aliens and he was sex probed.”

Diamond Dave’s rant came after Hagar recently invited Roth to take part in his upcoming Van Halen-themed tour, and Roth responded positively.

However, Hagar subsequently noted in an Instagram thread that he was just inviting Roth to make a limited number of guest appearances, and then took a dig at Dave.

“He can come out and sing a song on a show or two,” Hagar wrote, “if he can remember the words.”