The Libertines Release Music Video for Newest Single “Shiver” Featuring a Seaside Send-Off

The Libertines shared “Shiver,” the newest single off their forthcoming album All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade, which is due out March 8. “Shiver” joins previous singles “Run, Run, Run” and “Night of the Hunter.”

Videos by American Songwriter

According to frontmen Pete Doherty and Carl Barât, they each had an idea for a song, then decided to combine them into what became “Shiver.” Per a report from Clash, Barât said, “Peter had a song and I had a song and we mashed them up and did it collaboratively.”

“I would probably find it difficult to work out who did what because we were both there the whole time through its creation,” Doherty added. “It should really be called ‘The Last Dream of Every Dying Soldier,’ but everyone liked the title ‘Shiver.'”

[Get Tickets to See The Libertines on Their Albion Tour Here]

Video Features Black and White Seaside Funeral Procession

The single is accompanied by a music video which features a seaside funeral shot in black and white and includes appearances from band members in the procession. This is the first of the three music videos to feature the band, as the others include an eccentric cast of characters. Funeral goers first pay their respects to a pearl button-bedecked woman at the band’s hotel The Albion Rooms. The procession then heads to the sea, marching through the UK seaside district Cliftonville, Margate, where the woman is laid to rest on the water but not before appearing for a joyous moment in all her pearly glory at the head of the cortège.

[RELATED: The Libertines Release New Single “Night of the Hunter” Featuring a Swan Lake-Style Theremin Riff]

Last month, The Libertines debuted five songs from All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade at an intimate 500-capacity show in Margate. “Run, Run, Run” and “Night of the Hunter” made their live debuts, as did five unreleased songs from the album.

The band played “Oh S–t,” “Mustang,” “Merry Old England,” “Man with The Melody,” and “I Have a Friend” for the first time. Doherty and Barât switched leads a few times, with Barât taking lead on “Oh S–t,” then switching with Doherty for “I Have a Friend.”

Prior to releasing their highly anticipated fourth album, The Libertines will embark on a short UK tour through February they’ve dubbed The Albion Tour.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission

Photo via YouTube, Jealous Films