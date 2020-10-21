Deanna Devore is a jack of all trades.



Multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter, composer, producer – Devore practically oozes musical talent, and her newest single “Love Again” proves that once again.



Teaming up with D’Zhari, “Love Again” is a funk-infused, neo-soul, R&B ballad about moving on from a past relationship and finding the space to embrace a new one.



“It’s about finding that closure within yourself, and not from the other person. It’s about finding peace within, and being ready for the next chapter in life,” she says.



She sings, “But you will love again,” like a mantra to herself, giving herself permission to move on and be free from the grieving of a failed relationship.



She’s patient yet firm, affirming herself on what steps to take to move on. She’s delicate in her persistence to forgive and forget, and the result is a dreamy track that yields the vulnerability of a heart in mending.



Drawing the balance between authentic and innovative, Devore’s music blends genres with an effortless and cavalier ease. Even so, she shares that her creative process is just as nonchalant as the mellow vibes of her music.



She writes best when she is, “just sitting on the couch playing around on the guitar.” Adding, “I don’t ever plan to write, it’s something that comes naturally once I am playing with chord progressions.”



For “Love Again” specifically, Devore’s process was no different.



“I was sitting with an acoustic guitar at a cottage in Ontario and started vibing on the chords that became the verse of the song. It was very peaceful, sitting on a dock looking out at the water. That’s when the lyrics of ‘But you will love again’ came to me,” she says.



As far as what Devore hopes people will take away from the song, she hopes listeners will relate and see it as “an uplifting take to moving on from a relationship.”



Taking a positive approach to the gut-wrenching act of moving on, Devore delivers the perfect jazzy affirmation to prevail past the woes of love and relationships and forge on.



Check out “Love Again” below.

