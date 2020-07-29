Deering Banjos continues their YouTube live series with a performance and Q&A with 5-string banjo master Tony Trischka. The event, dubbed #QuaranTony, takes place tomorrow, Thursday, July 30th, at 6pm EST (3pm PST) at Deering’s YouTube page here. Viewers will be able to ask Trischka questions about technique, his influences, playing style and more during the show, or by emailing Deering in advance at info@deeringbanjos.com.

Trischka has been playing and recording his music for nearly 50 years, beginning with the band Country Cooking in 1971. He’s collaborated with artists like Peter Rowan and Stacy Phillips and has worked with Steve Martin for years, producing Martin’s Grammy-nominated album Rare Bird Alert. Trischka’s 2004 album Double Banjo Bluegrass Spectacular received a Grammy nomination and multiple IBMA awards. Trischka also offers exclusive banjo lessons at the online learning site ArtistWorks.

If you’ve got the banjo chops, Deering is also sponsoring an old-time banjo contest hosted by musician Cathy Marcy, designed to help build community in the wake of live events being cancelled due to the pandemic. Deering fans can compete for cash prizes, enter to win additional raffle prizes, share your music, enjoy your peers’ music, and grow the online banjo community. The contest has a short time frame to enter (August 1-3) and there is an entry fee.

Contestants should submit one video of one song of no more than three minutes in length. Contest entries may be played solo or may feature one accompanist playing any traditional old-time instrument other than banjo.

Specific rules are here: https://www.cathymarcy.com/banjocontest/