PRS Guitars unveils another beautiful work of art with the release of the Modern Eagle V, a limited-edition model available in Charcoal or River Blue. The guitar features a Maple 10 top body, 22-fret mahogany neck and a five-coil pickup configuration with a unique switching system.

The guitar was originally planned to debut at the PRS Experience event, which was cancelled due to the pandemic. PRS traditionally releases a guitar that is exclusive to the Experience and founder Paul Reed Smith was shown holding the work in progress during the virtual event this past June. Only 200 instruments will be made.

“While Experience PRS 2020 was unable to happen at the PRS Factory this year, it is important to us to still release the products we had planned to the guitar community. These Modern Eagle guitars are very sophisticated pieces of gear both electronically and mechanically. They are highly musical instruments.” Paul Reed Smith said.

PRS Modern Eagle V in Charcoal

The limited-edition Modern Eagle V utilizes a hum/single/hum (five-coil) pickup configuration and a new, unique switching system which gives players a vast array of tones in one guitar. The 5-way blade switch selects the pickups just as their 509 model does (treble, treble and middle, middle, middle and bass, bass). The two paired mini-toggles separate the slug-side coils, turning the humbuckers into true, “TCI-tuned” single coils. There is a single volume and a push/pull tone control that activates both humbuckers when engaged; this allows players to access three pickups simultaneously. Finally, there is a third mini-toggle that changes the volume pot value from 500k to 250k, which gives the guitar a different palette of tones. This electronics design offers 17 classic and new tones at your fingertips.

PRS Modern Eagle V in River Blue

The Experience PRS 2020 Modern Eagle V will be available from a select group of Authorized PRS Dealers. 200 instruments will be made in two finishes: Charcoal and River Blue. For more information and to hear the demo video, please visit www.prsguitars.com.

In conjunction with this special announcement, PRS Guitars will be hosting a sales event on their accessories online store: West Street East from July 28 – August s, 2020. Fans can shop many of the popular items that would have been for sale at the Experience event, including select shirts, hats, glassware, straps, and more at a special price. PRS Signature Club members will receive an additional 15% off as well. Visit www.prsguitars.com/shop to browse the collection. Please note the PRS Guitars online shop ships to customers in the USA only.