Def Leppard, Gwen Stefani Among Hollywood Walk of Fame 2024 Inductees

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is adding several more stars in 2024. On Monday (June 26), it was announced that Def Leppard, Gwen Stefani, Toni Braxton, Darius Rucker, and Dr. Dre are the multi-genre artists among the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2024. They will be inducted in the Recording category, alongside guitarist Sammy Hagar, Glen Ballard, Charles Fox, and Brandy Norwood. Otis Redding will receive a posthumous star in the Live Theatre/Live Performance category.

Videos by American Songwriter

Selected by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s Walk of Fame Selection Panel, the upcoming honorees were chosen from hundreds of nominees. The star ceremonies will be announced at a later date.

[RELATED: Ludacris Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame ]

“The Selection Committee which is made up of fellow Walk of Famers, carefully hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world,” explains Chair of the Walk of Fame Selection Panel Ellen K in a press release. “The Committee did an amazing job choosing these very talented people. We can’t wait to see each honoree’s reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway!”

Stefani is joining her husband Blake Shelton, who received the 2,755th star in May 2023. Stefani was one of the guest speakers at Shelton’s induction ceremony, alongside The Voice host Carson Daly and fellow former coach, Adam Levine. The country superstar dedicated his star to his late brother Richie, who passed away in a car accident in 1990 at the age of 24.

[RELATED: Blake Shelton Dedicates Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame to Late Brother Richie]

“I was talking to my mom this morning, and I was thinking about what I want to say when I get up here, and she said to me, ‘You know, I wish Richie could have been here to see this and everything you’ve done,’ and I feel like that’s probably the best way to wrap this up,” Shelton explained during the ceremony. “So I dedicate my star on this Walk of Fame to my brother Richie.”

Other 2023 Hollywood Walk of Fame inductees are Ludacris, Tupac Shakur, and Ming-Na Wen.

Photo by Ross Halfin / The Oriel