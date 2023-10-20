Blake Shelton Praises Wife Gwen Stefani During Hollywood Walk of Fame Induction; See Photos

Gwen Stefani received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, October 19 and it was only right Blake Shelton gave his wife love back after she shouted him out during her acceptance speech.

Shelton wasn’t afraid to move his wife to hears with a heartfelt speech after he was pulled up on stage to give his sentiments.

“The first time that I ever met Gwen was in 2014. She wasn’t like any other famous person that I had ever met before. She drove herself to work in a black minivan with car seats in it. She didn’t roll in with security. She came in with a baby and two little boys which at the time worked like security ’cause it was chaos. It was clear to me that was a mother first and foremost over anything else in the world. That was her number one job. And now standing here, almost ten years later after I first met her, I can say without question being a mother is still the most important thing in her life,” Shelton shared.

He further said, “today, it’s nice to see her honored for her side project which is being one of the biggest stars in the world. In my opinion, Gwen is the perfect person to receive a star on the Walk of Fame. From music to television and movies to fashion and beauty. She has risen to the top over and over again with her unique style that has made people fall in love with her. Not as much as me though.”

The country star recently announced a new leg for his Back To The Honkey Tonk tour. It will kick off in February 2024 and will find him playing shows until March. Dustin Lynch and Emily Ann Roberts will be supporting him throughout the trek of dates. For tour dates and ticket information click here.

See pictures from the event:

Gwen Stefani poses with her star during her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on October 19, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

(L-R) Kingston Rossdale, Gwen Stefani, Apollo Rossdale, Blake Shelton and Zuma Rossdale attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony Honoring Gwen Stefani. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

(L-R) Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani speak onstage during the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony Honoring Gwen Stefani. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

(L-R) Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony Honoring Gwen Stefani. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

(L-R) Apollo Rossdale, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Patti Stefani attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony Honoring Gwen Stefani. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

(L-R) President and CEO for Hollywood Chamber Steve Nissen, Ellen K, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Jimmy Iovine, Irving Azoff and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Chairman of the Board Matt Fritch attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony Honoring Gwen Stefani (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Image