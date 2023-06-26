Lil Uzi Vert Reveals Trailer and Cover Art for ‘Pink Tape’

It’s now officially official. Lil Uzi Vert’s third studio album Pink Tape is set to release on Friday (June 30), which is only a few days away. To kick off release week, Uzi uploaded the LP’s trailer on Monday (June 26), which is heavily inspired by Japanese anime shows. Mixing live-action combat with animated depictions, Uzi is seen in the video fighting a villain to retrieve their pink diamond, a $30 million jewel they had planted in their forehead in real life in early 2021.

Along with the Pink Tape trailer, Uzi also confirmed the album’s cover art on Monday. Showing Uzi standing in front of a pink-themed American flag, the official artwork for the LP can now be seen on Uzi’s website. Additionally, the pre-save link for the project has been revealed on the site, showing that the track list will consist of a whopping 26 songs including its lead single “Just Wanna Rock.”

In recent weeks, Uzi already alluded to much of the now-known information pertaining to the impending album, such as its length, title, and release date. But now that fans have it in writing instead of just spoken word, a level of comfortability and excitement has surely come over their fiery fanbase.

The night before the trailer’s release, Uzi previewed a song from Pink Tape at the BET Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While it needed to be censored quite a bit for television, the instrumental and on-stage choreography both made for a stunning performance, adding even more hype to the rollout of the album.

Before the BET Awards, though, Uzi had already been providing sneak peeks at songs that are expected to land on Pink Tape via Instagram live sessions. Also, Uzi has alluded to some of the features that could be included on the LP, such as Travis Scott and Playboi Carti, but they also said that many of the songs will only see Uzi as a vocalist.

As we await more updates about Pink Tape ahead of its Friday release, check out the fascinating trailer below.

Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images