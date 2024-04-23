Hollywood “Dreams”: Sammy Hagar to Receive Walk of Fame Star at Ceremony With Guy Fieri, John Mayer, & More

Sammy Hagar will be honored with the 2,779th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 30, at 11:30 a.m. PT. The plaque will be located at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard adjacent to the Amoeba Music Hollywood record store.

Hagar’s good friend, celebrity chef and restaurateur Guy Fieri, will emcee the event. On hand as guest speakers with be John Mayer and the Red Rocker’s longtime manager, Tom Consolo.

The ceremony will be streamed live exclusively online at WalkofFame.com. The former Van Halen singer and solo star will be recognized in the Recording category.

It was first announced that Hagar was going to receive the honor back in June 2023. At the time, Hagar posted a video capturing him and his wife finding out about the exciting news. Accompanying the clip, the Red Rocker wrote a note that read, “This video is self-explanatory and blew my mind this morning. Another dream comes true.”

Statement from the Walk of Fame’s Producer

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to honor rock legend Sammy Hagar for his contributions to the world of Rock & Roll music,” Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said in a statement. “From his humble beginnings in Fontana, California to strolling the Hollywood Walk of Fame as a young boy, he has truly come a long way!”

Celebs Congratulate Hagar on the Walk of Fame Honor

A bevy of fans took to the comments section of Hagar’s social media sites to congratulate the Red Rocker on the prestigious honor. Among them were a couple of famous names.

Ex-Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum wrote on Instagram, “Wow so cool my friend!!!”

The band Foghat posted their own brief note on Hagar’s Facebook page that reads, “Congratulations.”

Hagar’s Upcoming The Best of All Worlds Tour

As previously reported, Hagar will be launching a new trek dubbed The Best of All Worlds Tour on July 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida. The outing, which concludes on August 31 in St. Louis, will focus mainly on celebrating the music of Van Halen.

Hagar’s band for the tour will be former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, rock-guitar whiz Joe Satriani, and veteran drummer Jason Bonham. Anthony and Bonham also are members of Hagar’s backing group The Circle. Loverboy will be the opening act throughout the trek. You can check out all of the dates at RedRocker.com.

Tickets for the shows are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

