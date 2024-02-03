Demi Lovato Addresses Controversial “Heart Attack” Performance for the American Heart Association

Over the past two decades, Demi Lovato carved her place in the music industry as she released hits like “Cool for the Summer”, “Confident”, and “Sorry Not Sorry.” Besides sharing her voice with the world, she also starred in hit shows like Glee, Will & Grace, and even the film Smurfs: The Lost Village. While continuing to expand her career, the singer recently performed at the American Heart Association’s annual Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection concert. And although the event surrounded the importance of a healthy heart, Lovato decided to perform her song “Heart Attack” for those in attendance.

With a video of Lovato performing her song shared on social media, some fans took issue with the decision to sing such a song given the meaning behind the event. Fans expressed their confusion, writing, “Did no one on her team think this through?” Another person added, “I laughed so hard in physiology lab my friend yelled at me that she couldn’t hear my heart through her stethoscope.”

Demi Lovato singing 'Heart Attack' at an event for women with cardiovascular problems 💀💀GOOD BYE. pic.twitter.com/mn9LKguBdV — anwar 🩸 ⵃⴰⵎⵣⴰ (@thevenenoo) February 2, 2024

While fans questioned the decision to perform “Heart Attack”, a representative for Lovato decided to clear the air. Releasing a statement, it read, “It was a sensitive moment intended to champion the women in the room — the very reason why Demi was at the event. She did open with a beautiful intro on why she chose the song and addressed the room, talking about the mind and heart connection. It was actually a beautiful moment.”

Demi Lovato “Happier Than I’ve Ever Been”

Although drawing some backlash for the performance, Lovato is also a heart attack survivor. Following a drug overdose in 2018, the singer admitted to almost dying. She said at the time, “I had three strokes, I had a heart attack. My doctors said that I had five to 10 more minutes [to live].”

Demi Lovato spoke with @DonnaFarizan to celebrate her engagement to Jordan Lutes, reveals what her dream song would be for their first dance and opens up about her health journey that has inspired her to spread awareness about cardiovascular disease with @American_Heart. pic.twitter.com/4lB4jG58UG — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) February 2, 2024

Appearing on Today with Hoda and Jenna, Lovato updated fans about her health and life, explaining that she is doing better than ever. “I feel happier than I’ve ever been. I feel like I’m in such a really great place, just spiritually and emotionally.” She added, “I’ve overcome a lot and I am a survivor. That’s my story today, is just one of overcoming a lot of hardships but finally feeling the love that I know I deserve and living an amazing life.”

