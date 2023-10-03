Demi Lovato Will Bring All the Cozy Holiday Classics to ‘A Very Demi Holiday Special’ on Roku

The holidays are nearly upon us, and a pop star just booked a holiday special. Demi Lovato will bring A Very Demi Holiday Special to streaming platform and channel Roku on December 8.

Deadline reports that the show is set to find Lovato performing all the classics such as “Jingle Bell Rock” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” It’s also confirmed that she will be performing a “surprise duet” as well as songs from her new rock-influenced Revamped album.

“The holidays are such a special time of year,” Lovato said, per Deadline, and I can’t wait to put my special twist on the celebrations.”

Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Originals at Roku Media, added, “Together with Demi and the OBB Pictures team, we’ve created a truly fun and unique holiday experience for viewers to connect with and laugh over. We can’t wait for audiences to unwrap this one-of-kind Roku Original special.”

Lovato stopped by The Zach Sang Show for an intimate conversation released last month and chatted all about her new album Revamped.

“I wanted to do a greatest hits album without it being a greatest hits album,” Lovato said. “My fans love certain songs that maybe weren’t hits of mine but are deep cuts that fans know. ‘La La Land’ is one of them. It’s not a hit that was on the radio but it was a song fans of mine who have been fans of mine for a long time know very well.”

She further said, “I wanted to make a new album that reflected my new sound but was still reminiscent of the 2008-2009 era of when I released it, and I loved how it turned out, I’m really happy with it. The nostalgia is something millennials are really into right now, so that also played a factor in it as well.”

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for KLUTCH