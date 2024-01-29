Detroit Fans Outraged as Journey Changes “Don’t Stop Believin’” Lyric at Lions-49ers Halftime Performance

Detroit Lions took on the San Francisco 49ers for a spot in the Super Bowl, and the band Journey came out to perform. However, they notably swapped up the lyrics to one of their most popular songs, and fans aren’t happy.

Videos by American Songwriter

Journey performed a rendition of “Don’t Stop Believin'” for the stadium. The song famously features the lyrics “Born and raised in South Detroit.” However, the band swapped the lyrics to “Born and raised in San Francisco” for the performance.

Detroit Lions were understandably upset by the shift in the lyrics. They took to social media to complain about the change (even if many praised Journey’s performance).

End of Don’t stop by Journey, damn they were good AF, that’s my childhood. They changed the lyric from S Detroit to San Francisco 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/iEDulviT0X — Elena (@Doingthangs) January 29, 2024

One X user cast blame on the band for the Lions loss on Sunday. “Journey played at halftime of Lions-49ers and changed the lyrics to Don’t Stop Believing — singing, “Just a city boy, born and raised in San Francisco,” he wrote. It’s probably Journey’s fault the Lions lost.

Another person wrote about the performance, “Aww 🥹 Arnel changed the Detroit lyrics to San Francisco. & he has a voice that sounds so good in a stadium. Long live Journey & long live Arnel Pined.”

Aww 🥹 Arnel changed the Detroit lyrics to San Francisco. & he has a voice that sounds so good in a stadium. Long live Journey & long live Arnel Pineda 🙌🏽✨ https://t.co/qlzD1ix8am — Mae-Anne Trinidad (@maeanneforreal) January 29, 2024

Sports fans are notably superstitious when it comes to games. Some Lions fans think that Journey might have jinxed their chances of making it to the Super Bowl. For a while, the Lions appeared to be having their moment in the sun.

However, the team notably fumbled the chance in the fourth quarter, suffering a devastating 34 to 31 lost to the 49ers. It left Lions coach Dan Campbell telling USA TODAY, “You feel like you got your heart ripped out.”

However, a Lions fan believes that the lyrics change may have spelled doom for the Lions earlier. They blamed Journey for favoring San Francisco and causing the Lions to lose the game.

Another wrote, “Journey played at halftime of Lions-49ers and changed the lyrics to Don’t Stop Believing — singing, ‘Just a city boy, born and raised in San Francisco’ It’s probably Journey’s fault the Lions lost.”

Some Fans Rally Around Journey

However, not everyone was upset. Some fans (probably 49er fans if we’re being honest) took to social media to explain the history of the band. In response to a tweet from Skip Bayless calling the song a Detroit anthem, many pointed out that the song is actually about San Francisco.

Bruh Journey was formed in San Francisco. The Bay Area is their home. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤡🤡🤡 — Anthony (@SportsUnrated) January 29, 2024 One person wrote, “OL – Journey is a San Francisco band – they changed the lyrics @ Levis 😅 And don’t forget it was the SF Giants World Series anthem @ the start of the running winning multiple World Championships”

Journey’s hometown is San Franscisco as that’s where the band formed. So essentially, they were born and raised in the city.

[Photo by Rob Loud/Getty Images for Journey]