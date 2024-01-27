Is There NFL Playoff Games Today? TV Schedule & Halftime Show Details for NFC & AFC Conference Championship

With the weekend finally here, NFL fans are preparing to cheer on their favorite teams as they compete for a chance to appear in the Super Bowl. On the AFC side, the Baltimore Ravens are set to host the AFC Championship game for the first time in the franchise’s history. They will have to beat the 13-6 Kansas City Chiefs if they want to keep their hopes alive. On the NFC side, the Detroit Lions look to upset the San Francisco 49ers to advance with the chance to win their first Super Bowl ever. While the teams prepare, here is all the information you need when getting ready for the big games.

Although the NFL does play games on some Saturdays, there are no NFL games today. Both the NFC and AFC Championship games will be broadcast on Sunday, January 28. For the Chiefs/Ravens game, it will air on CBS at 3 p.m. ET/PT. As for the NFC Championship game, it airs on Fox at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT. With so many fans getting rid of cable, the NFL has made it extremely easy to stream both Championship games. For fans without cable, the games are available to stream on Paramount+.

For those who might not have Paramount+ or cable, they can also view Sunday’s game using a Walmart+ subscription as it comes with access to the Paramount+ platform.

NFL Gets T-Pain To Perform

Besides the streaming details, the AFC Championship game will offer fans more than a historic matchup as the halftime performance will feature artist T-Pain. The singer recently went viral for the release of his seventh studio album On Top of the Covers. As for the national anthem, it will be performed by the Morgan State University Choir. The customary flyover will showcase the United States Air Force B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber.

While Baltimore shares all the details around their Championship game, not much is known about the NFC lineup. Although just rumors, some claimed that the famed rock band Journey would be performing at the NFC Halftime show. But that has yet to be confirmed.

