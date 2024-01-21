Is There a Halftime Show Performance for Today’s Lions vs. Buccaneers Playoff Game?

The Detroit Lions are facing off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFL playoff game today, January 21, at the Lions’ home stadium, Ford Field in the Motor City. The winner will play the San Francisco 49ers next week to determine who will represent the NFC at this year’s Super Bowl.

Fans wondering whether there will be a halftime show during today’s game might be interested to know that a special performance will take place.

Details About the Halftime Show

Detroit, of course, is the home of Motown Records, and with that in mind, Theo “Gridiron” Spight, the Lions’ official singer, will pay homage to the label with a medley of hits.

Spight told MLive.com that he and his band will play three Motown classics, The Temptations “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg,” Stevie Wonder’s “Sign, Sealed, Delivered,” and the Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell duet “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”

Spight is the singer of the Lions’ fight song, “Gridiron Heroes,” which he performs every time the team scores at Ford Field.

According to Spight, he and his band will end their medley with “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” because they feel it symbolizes of this year’s Lions. The team made the playoffs for the fisrt time in more than 30 years in 2024.

How to Watch the Game

The Lions-Bucs game began at 3 p.m. ET and is airing nationally on NBC. The game also is streaming on the Peacock service.

