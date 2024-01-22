Bob Seger, Flavor Flav, & Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith Cheer on the Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Push

The Detroit Lions’ home playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, January 21, drew some famous fans to the Motor City’s Ford Field. Among the stars spotted at the game was Bob Seger, who was born in Detroit and grew up in nearby Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Seger posted a series of photos from the game on his social media pages, including one featuring him and his wife, Juanita, with the Lion’s principal owner, Sheila Hamp, and her husband. The 78-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer also posted a couple of pics of him laughing with actor Jeff Daniels, who grew up near Detroit as well. Seger captioned the photos, “Let’s Go Lions!!!”

Meanwhile, a video posted on the MLive YouTube channel captured Seger chatting with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Drummer Chad Smith Also Attended

Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith also attended Sunday’s game, after taking part in a pre-game drumline at Ford Field the previous week, when the Lions defeated the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round.

The Chili Peppers, of course, are based in L.A., but Smith was born in Minnesota, and was raised in the Detroit suburb of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

Prior to the game, Smith was interviewed by Detroit’s WXYZ-TV, and he was psyched for his team, which is enjoying its first visit to the NFL playoffs in more than 30 years.

“It’s great for the city. It’s great for the fans. The team, the whole thing,” Smith declared. “It’s an amazing environment. I can’t wait for them to win … and move on.”

He added, “It’s been a long time. It’s so great. I’m just Detroit all the way. And it’s a really special year. And I hope it continues. I know it’s gonna continue! Positive energy! Let’s go! Get out there, execute, relax, play hard, and have fun!”

The Lions Won!

The Lions didn’t disappoint their fans. The team beat the Buccaneers 31-23. Detroit now will play the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday, January 28, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The winner of that game goes to the Super Bowl, taking place February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.