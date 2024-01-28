Is There a Halftime Show Performance for Today’s Lions vs. 49ers NFC Conference Championship Playoff Game?

The day is finally here. Just one NFL game keeps teams from a chance to play at Super Bowl LVIII on February 11. On the AFC side, the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take on the Baltimore Ravens. And on the NFC side, the Detroit Lions hope to snag their first Super Bowl ever. But to even get the chance, they must defeat the stunning San Francisco 49ers. While the AFC already announced artist T-Pain as the musical guest for the halftime show, what about the NFC? Here are all the details about the NFC Championship game and who will perform during the halftime show.

Hosting the Detroit Lions at Levi’s Stadium, the San Francisco 49ers will welcome the talented singer Luis Fonsi to the field before the game even starts. Kicking off the Championship game, the singer is scheduled to perform the national anthem. As for the halftime show, that honor goes to the band behind classic songs like “Don’t Stop Believin’”, Journey. Last performing for the Bay Area back in April 2022, the band will entertain fans during the halftime show as they currently prepare to celebrate 50 years in music with a special tour.

Journey Celebrating Success With 30-Show Tour After NFC Championship

Although both Championship games are sure to be close, as each team hopes to secure a spot at the Super Bowl, ticket prices soared to new highs as the Lions look to upset the 49ers. For a seat on the 50-yard line, fans are paying close to $4,000. But that is cheap when compared to other fans selling their seats for upwards of $55,000. With the game a historic moment for the Lions, Detroit fans are sure to pack the arena.

As mentioned above, Journey is not only preparing to perform at the Championship game but they are also scheduled to helm a 30-show tour starting on February 9 and running all the way to the end of April. Excited about celebrating their accomplishments over the decades, Journey guitarist Neal Schon said, “We are looking forward to hitting the road again with our very good friends Toto. Come join us for a special evening full of fun and rockin’ good memories. See you soon, friends.”

(Photo by Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images)