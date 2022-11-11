Devon Allman and Maggie Rose Share Dreamy Cover of “These Days”

Devon Allman and Maggie Rose have shared a tender rendition of Jackson Browne’s “These Days” in honor of the late Gregg Allman. Ahead of the 6th annual Allman Family Revival Tour, the duet is in the spirit of Gregg’s 1973 version.

The idea to cover the Browne-penned ballad came from Rose, who said it has always “stood out to her.”

“It’s a phenomenal song and Gregg did such a great job reimagining it,” Rose told American Songwriter. “When I suggested it to Devon, he thought it might be easier for him to cover because his dad didn’t write it. It was less daunting. We were paying tribute to his love for the song while doing something fun and creative together.”

What you can hear in the final product (find it below) was recorded largely in one take. The pseudo-live version of the song has a marked energy that the duo feels comes from the process it was made in.

“It was special because it wasn’t sterile,” Allman said. “There wasn’t pressure. We were just running the song as if to practice it. We really got in the groove.”

Along with the track comes a black-and-white visual that mirrors the way in which the song was recorded. Allman and Rose are seen in the middle of a studio, sitting across from one another and singing the lyrics, These days I seem to think a lot / About the things that I forgot to do / For you. Watch the visual below.

The 6th Allman Family Revival Tour is slated to begin on Nov. 26 in Macon, Georgia. The tour will run for 18-dates, spanning from coast to coast. The trek will feature Allman and Rose as well as Duane Betts, Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray, Donovan Frankenreiter, G. Love, Alex Orbison and more. Find the full run of dates HERE.

Devon further explained why he keeps coming back to celebrate his father’s legacy year after year.

“It’s when you see grown ass men in their 50s and 60s bawling their eyes out after you play something like ‘Melissa’ or ‘Midnight Rider,'” he said. “This music transports them and allows them to not only forget the world but reclaim a little bit of their youth. That does it for me.”

Rose added, “I’m so excited that Devon invited me to be on the tour. It’s music that I love and grew up listening to. All of the theatres we’re hitting are just legendary – made famous by the Allman Brothers.”

Screenshot of Devon Allman and Maggie Rose Cover of “These Days” Visual