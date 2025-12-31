Diana Ross Reveals Her Song Choices for ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

While Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve will feature performances from the Goo Goo Dolls, Jordan Davis, Lil Jon, and numerous others, nothing compares to Diana Ross. The voice behind timeless songs like “Baby Love” and “Missing You”, the icon will take the stage to celebrate the end of 2025 with a special performance. Thrilled to welcome the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member to Times Square, ABC announced the songs Ross will be performing.

Although ABC wanted to keep a few surprises for fans tuning in to Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, the network seemed too excited to stay silent about Ross. Selling over 100 million albums and charting a dozen No. 1 hits throughout her career, it can be difficult to pick a single song from her discography to sing.

Releasing a statement, ABC considered the addition of Ross to be a historic moment for the broadcast. “Ross will step onto the world’s most iconic stage to celebrate with millions and welcome a new year with style, magic, and unforgettable music in what will be a defining moment in the show’s history.”

Diana Ross Taking ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Back To The 80s

As for the songs Ross will sing, ABC revealed that the singer would perform her classic “I’m Coming Out.” Over the years, the song became more than another hit from Ross as it often served as an anthem for the LGBT community. Alongside “I’m Coming Out”, the hitmaker will also sing “Upside Down.”

With nearly 40 artists set to perform during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special, Ross stands out as one of the night’s most anticipated performers. Excited to end 2025 on the stage, the singer insisted, “Together we begin a new year. Let’s embrace a new beginning, new opportunities, new joy. A celebration of love, where we all come together as we begin 2026.”

Helming Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve will be none other than Ryan Seacrest. Having hosted the event for over two decades, Seacrest will have a little company to help him stay warm as Rita Ora will co-host.

Don’t miss Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, airing live at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and available to stream the following day on Hulu.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)