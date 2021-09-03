Lady Gaga Drops ‘Dawn of Chromatica’ Remix Ahead of Tony Bennett Collab ‘Love For Sale’

On Friday, September 3, Lady Gaga released a remixed follow-up to her 2020 album, Dawn of Chromatica via Interscope Records.

Produced by BloodPop, the new collection features a fresh take on each of the original album’s tracks. The 35-year-old global pop phenom welcomed fellow artists on board to breathe new life into the reimagined recordings. Notable contributions to the project include Charli XCX (“911”), Rina Sawayama (“Free Woman”), Arca (“Rain On Me”), Bree Runway (“Babylon”), Shygirl (“Sour Candy”), Ashnikko (“Plastic Doll”) and Pabllo Vittar (“Fun Tonight”).

Listen to Dawn of Chromatica The Remix Album, here.

Lady Gaga announced the remix album on Twitter on August 10, calling the project “so f*cking fuego.”

The Chromatica remix album is so f*cking fuego 🤯 music is life 🙌🎨 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 10, 2021

She posted this social media teaser a week after she unveiled plans to reunite with Tony Bennett for another album of jazz standards called Love for Sale. The record—this time honoring Cole Porter—is due October 1. Following the announcement on August 3, the heart-warming duo shared an introductory track, “I Get A Kick Out Of You.” Pre-order Love for Sale, here.