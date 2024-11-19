Did Post Malone Just Leak His Own Coachella Headlining Performance?

Inexplicably, “White Iverson” rapper Post Malone is one of 2024’s hottest acts in country music. The “I Had Some Help” hitmaker ignited a firestorm of anticipation Tuesday (Nov. 19) when he announced dates for next spring’s Big Ass Stadium Tour with Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell. The tour kicks off April 13, 2025, with two dates in Indio, California—home of Coachella, lining up with the dates that the highly revered music festival is set to take place. Is the “I Had Some Help” hitmaker telling us that he’s headlining Coachella?

Videos by American Songwriter

Post Malone Hints At Coachella Appearance

Fans went wild Tuesday (Nov. 19) as Post Malone shared news of the Big Ass Stadium Tour 2025, featuring fellow genre-benders Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell.

A graphic posted to social media by the four-time CMA Award nominee lists the first dates—April 13 and 20—in Indio, California. Coachella has confirmed that next year’s festival will take place April 11-13 and April 18 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

The BIG ASS Stadium Tour 2025 with @JellyRoll615 and @SierraFerrell sponsored by @TMobile. All dates and on-sale info here: https://t.co/Df3YEQ5IrR I love you all so very much! 🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/5b29n1VDys — Post Malone (@PostMalone) November 19, 2024

Both Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell shared a nearly identical graphic to their respective social media pages. However, the Indio dates are noticeably absent from their pages.

I’m crying cause post malone definitely leaked himself on the Coachella lineup 🤣 they gonna be salty about it too — ash (@ash_cussen) November 19, 2024

Neither Post Malone nor Coachella have publicly confirmed the “Pour Me A Drink” crooner’s gig. But TMZ reports that Malone “is, in fact, one of the three main acts for Coachella.”

[RELATED: Crossover or Mainstay? Blake Shelton Weighs in on Post Malone’s Staying Power in Country Music]

How To Get Tickets

In 2024 alone, Post Malone has collaborated with some of the biggest names in music—Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Morgan Wallen. His first-ever country album, F-1 Trillion, debuted atop the Billboard 200 in August.

If you can’t wait to see Post Malone, Jelly Roll, and Sierra Ferrell, you’re in luck. Citi cardholders will have their chance starting Wednesday. (Nov. 20) at noon local time. The pre-sale runs until 10 p.m. local time Monday (Nov. 25) through citientertainment.com.

Ticket sales for the wider public start at noon local time next Tuesday (Nov. 26) at Ticketmaster.

Featured image by Chris Szagola/CSM/Shutterstock