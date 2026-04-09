Did You Know the No. 1 Country Song in America Quietly Features the Most-Awarded Artist in ACM History?

Ella Langley’s latest hit “Choosin’ Texas” has taken the world by storm, simultaneously hitting No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, Hot Country Songs, and Country Airplay charts at the same time. For the lead single from her upcoming sophomore album Dandelion (out Friday, April 10), Langley, 26, enlisted the help of the most decorated artist in the history of the Academy of Country Music Awards—Miranda Lambert. But while it’s common knowledge that Lambert contributed to the lyrics, you might not know that the “Kerosene” firebrand is also singing backup on the historic chart-topper.

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Collecting 35 trophies from the Academy of Country Music throughout her two-decade career, Lambert currently reigns as the most-awarded artist in the awards show’s 60-year history.

Her stacked resume includes nine Female Vocalist of the Year awards as well as the rare Triple Crown achievement —meaning a win in the appropriate new artist category; in the appropriate male, female, duo or group category; and for entertainer of the year.

The “Wranglers” singer is among 10 artists ever to land that distinction, and one of just four female acts—along with Barbara Mandrell, Carrie Underwood, and The Chicks.

Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley Lead ACM Nominations Along With Megan Moroney, Lainey Wilson

Miradna Lambert has the chance to pad her resume at this year’s 61st annual ACM Awards, set for Sunday, May 17, at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” singer, 42, scored eight nominations—her most in a single year since 2016.

Lambert received her 17th nomination for Female Artist of the Year and her ninth nomination for Song of the Year (for both “Choosin’ Texas” and “A Song to Sing” with Chris Stapleton).

Women are leading the pack among this year’s crop of nominations. With eight nominations, Lambert trails only Megan Moroney (nine). Ella Langley and reigning Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson are close behind with seven apiece.

[RELATED: Miranda Lambert Reveals the “Test” Ella Langley Gave Her Amid ‘Dandelion’ Production]

Although Lambert is competing against her “Choosin’ Texas” collaborator in several categories, in some ways, Langley’s victories are also the Nashville veteran’s.

In addition to co-writing, producing, and singing backup on “Choosin’ Texas,” Lambert is also an executive producer on the up-and-coming artist’s sophomore album, Dandelion.

“I was so excited to work with somebody who had such a vision for who they were and what they wanted to do and who they were becoming as an artist and as a woman,” Lambert said at the BMI office in March. “It was so inspiring. I’m blessed and lucky to have a front row seat to that.”

(Photo by Adam Kissick/SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images)