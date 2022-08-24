Dierks Bentley and His Daughter Duet on Cover of Pink’s “All I Know So Far”

It’s always like father, like daughter when Dierks Bentley and his 13-year-old daughter sing together. Evie recently joined her father onstage during his Tampa, Florida concert on Aug. 20 for a cover of P!nk’s 2021 “All I Know So Far,” one of many performances by the father-daughter duo throughout the years.

Currently on his Beers On Me Tour, Bentley welcomed his daughter, Evelyn Day Bentley, to the stage to sing the P!nk cover. “Apparently she just went to the Florida State Fair and picked up a hat,” joked Bentley as Evie walked out in her country get-up, topped in a pink cowboy hat.

Before performing, Bentley asked Evie why she chose a P!nk song to sing. “You couldn’t have picked a country song,” he said to his daughter, also warning the audience that he may miss a word or two while singing the pop hit.

“We’re going to try a song she wanted to do,” said Bentley, “and let’s see how far I can get before I mess up the words.”

Joined by his band, Bentley started singing the first verse before Evie took on the second verse, and the chorus singing You throw your head back, and you spit in the wind / Let the walls crack, ’cause it lets the light in / Let ’em drag you through hell / They can’t tell you to change who you are / That’s all I know so far with her father.

The Tampa concert wasn’t the first time Evie has joined her father onstage. She recently joined her dad during his headlining show at Houston Rodeo on March 13, 2022, when she sang ZZ Top’s 1983 hit “Gimme All Your Lovin'”. Evie also joined her father for a duet of his 2016 hit “Different For Girls,” which features Elle King in the recorded version, and his 2012 release “Thinking of You” in previous shows.

Prior to performing with her father at the Houston Rodeo in March, Evie said that singing in front of big audiences still makes her nervous. “I mean, it still feels different every time,” said Evie, “but it’s super fun.”

When she was 3 years old, Evie also joined her father to sing “I’m Thinking of You” at Ryman Auditorium show in 2012. In a 2021 interview, Bentley talked about his daughter’s talent.

“Evie’s got a pretty special voice right now,” said Bentley. “We don’t really practice or rehearse a bunch or probably do all the stuff we should do. She’s just a kid and I like her doing kid stuff, but she’s got a great voice and stage presence, so she’ll jump out on stage sometimes and sing in front of 15,000 people.”

Bentley, recently released his new single “Gold,” following his ninth studio album The Mountain in 2018 and an album of ’90s country music parodies on The K Is Silent under the moniker Hot Country Knights in 2020.