Dierks Bentley Pays Tribute to Daughter’s Namesake on Her 13th Birthday: “I Know He Is Looking Down”

Many fans know Dierks Bentley as a successful country singer/songwriter. However, there’s much more to the “What Was I Thinkin’” singer is a family man first. Yesterday, he took to social media to celebrate his daughter’s birthday. He also revealed how he picked her name.

Videos by American Songwriter

Bentley shared a series of photos and videos of his daughter that showcase her many talents alongside a heartfelt post. “Happy 13th bday to my JJ,” he wrote. “You are no and have always been a force of nature. We love you and your fierce, loving, creative, kind spirit,” he added. Then, he discussed the inspiration for her name.

[RELATED: 4 Country Collaborations You Didn’t Know Dierks Bentley Wrote]

“Your name came from my best friend Jordan Sterling, who passed away in 2009 from cystic fibrosis/lung transplant complications. I know he is looking down and loving watching you take on life with the zest that you do,” Bentley continued.

The first photo in the set shows a smiling Jordan with a heart drawn over her eye. The next slide shows her playing the lead in what appears to be a stage production of Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory. She sings “The Candy Man Can” during the clip. Next, Bentley chose a video of his daughter practicing aerial acrobatics. Then, a photo of her climbing on a rope obstacle course. The rest of the post includes a skateboarding video and some fun photos.

Dierks Bentley Turned Down Acting to Spend More Time at Home

Earlier this year, Bentley spoke to Entertainment Tonight. During the conversation, he revealed why he doesn’t want to cross over into the world of acting or reality TV. “I don’t think I’d be good at doing those things,” he said. “It requires, like, more time away from home and I just, I don’t want to,” he added.

Then, he revealed that he turned down an audition. “I had a chance to audition for Larry David and I decided not to do it,” he informed the publication. “Because again, I’m like, ‘Oh, if I get it, I don’t really want to go to L.A.’”

“I got a great gig,” he said of his country music career. “I love what I do.”

Featured Image by David A. Smith/Getty Images