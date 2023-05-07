Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley Co-write Three Songs for CBS Drama ‘Fire Country’

A month after Kane Brown made his acting debut on the CBS series Fire Country, Miranda Lambert, and Dierks Bentley have also gotten involved with the show by writing three songs for the drama.

Lambert and Bentley collaborated on three new songs, including “Saved” and “Still Burning,” which will both appear in the May 12 episode of Fire Country, along with “Something in the Water,” appearing in the season finale on May 19.

“Dierks and I got together with our buddies Luke Dick and Jon Randall, and we started writing for ”Fire Country,” said Lambert in a statement. “It’s a different process to write to another storyline that’s already been written and sort of go along with the script. It’s been a cool project.”

Additionally, Bentley co-wrote and sings the cautionary “Barbed Wire Heart” with Jon Randall, which will also air during the finale. Prior to writing for Fire Country, Bentley also penned “Hold the Line” in 2017, which was featured in the firefighting film Only the Brave.

“From the moment I saw the very first scenes of the pilot for ‘Fire Country,’ I knew I wanted to try to write songs for it,” said Bentley. “Writing for TV stretches different muscles than writing for my own albums. And getting to collaborate with my friends Miranda, Luke Dick and Jon Randall made the whole process explorative and, of course, a lot of fun.”

Fire Country follows the story of character Bode Donovan, played by Max Thieriot, a young convict, who takes a shorter sentence in exchange for joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California.

“I’m a huge country music fan,” said Thierot in a statement. “Dierks and Miranda have written and performed some of my all-time favorite songs, so to get the chance to work with them on ‘Fire Country’ was a dream come true. Their songs provide the perfect backdrop for our dramatic conclusion to the season.”

Bentley and Lambert’s “Saved” can be heard in the recent trailer for Fire Country below.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images