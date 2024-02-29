Dierks Bentley Recalls Impromptu Performance With Taylor Swift While Attending Concert With Daughters

Dierks Bentley and Taylor Swift go way back. The country singer revealed that he knew the singer before she became famous. The two go back to when Swift was a teenager. Speaking with Taste of Country, he talked about impromptu performances he had with Swift.

Videos by American Songwriter

“You know, I’ve known Taylor a long time,” Bentley said. “I think I met her, she was 12 or 13 and just moved to town.”

In 2016 or 2017, Bentley ended up taking his daughters to a Swift concert. The two were big fans of the singer.

“Here’s a funny story. I had just finished a tour and I was at my house on Sunday night, just off the road, exhausted. This is probably 2016 or ’17.,” he said. “We wanted to go see Taylor Swift, because I have two young daughters, and we love Taylor, too.”

He continued, “I thought maybe we should check in with her manager. So I texted Tree and two minutes later, I get a text back from Tree saying, ‘Yeah, Taylor wants you to come, and she wants to sing a song with you.'”

Dierks Bentley Opens Up About Taylor Swift

That’s how Bentley ended up on stage with Swift. Swift asked him what color he wanted the audience’s bracelets to be. The two were singing “Every Mile a Memory.” Bentley said, “I think I want red.” However, Swift vetoed, “I think you want white.”

Bentley told her, “You’re right, I do want white.” She explained, “White will pop.”

Bentley also thanked Swift for getting his family involved in the Super Bowl. Since his daughters were such big fans, they were happy to watch the game with Bentley. Otherwise, he said he would have watched the game alone. It suddenly became a family event to look forward to.

Bentley told Now Decateur, “I have been watching every single playoff game. It’s the great thing. In my house is the Kansas City Chiefs because my daughters love Taylor (Swift). Any dad out there that has daughters knows what I’m talking about. She has made football much easier to watch at my house. Everybody’s down with it now, so I’ve been able to watch a lot of playoff games with my family, which is amazing. I’m not out there in the garage. I’m allowed to be in the main part of the house watching football, and it’s so fun.”

[Photo by David A. Smith/Getty Images]