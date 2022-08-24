Charlie Watts was the drummer for The Rolling Stones from 1963 until his death on August 24, 2021. It was an impressive 58-year run with the Stones.

On the year anniversary of his passing, Stones’ frontman Mick Jagger paid tribute to his bandmate and close friend. In the heartwarming post, Jagger wrote, “Thinking of Charlie today” above a video montage of Watts and Jagger photos.

Images of a young Watts and Jagger flash across the screen as the photos begin to gradually show more recent photos of the pair. It’s a video, just under two minutes, that visually shows the decades-long friendship between the two. The Rolling Stones song “Till the Next Goodbye” plays in the background of the video.

Honey, is there any place that you would like to eat?

I know a coffee shop down on Fifty-Second Street

And I don’t need no fancy food and I don’t need no fancy wine

And I sure don’t need the tears you cry

Till the next time we say goodbye

Till the next time we say goodbye

Till the next time we say goodbye

I’ll be thinking of you

I’ll be thinking of you

Towards the end of the video, Jagger provides a voiceover. “I miss Charlie because he had a great sense of humor,” Jagger says. “Outside of the band, you know, we used to hang out quite a lot and have interesting times. We liked sports; we’d go to football, we’d go to cricket games, and we had other interests apart from just music.” He concludes, “But, of course, I really miss Charlie so much.”

Watch Mick Jagger’s tribute to Charlie Watts below.

Thinking of Charlie today 💙 pic.twitter.com/zkP5CwZthe — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) August 24, 2022

Watts’ cause of death was never publically or officially announced, but just before his death, Watts pulled out of The Rolling Stones’ No Filter Tour to recover from a medical procedure. He died shortly after in a London hospital surrounded by family.

Rest In Peace, Charlie Watts (1941-2021).

Photo Credit: Dave Hogan/AEG