Kendrick Lamar Teaming Up With South Park’s Trey Parker and Matt Stone for New Movie

Legendary rapper Kendrick Lamar is set to team up with South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone for a new live-action movie for Paramount Pictures that will stream on Paramount+.

According to Variety, the live-action comedy, which is written by Vernon Chatman, will “depict the past and present coming to a head when a young Black man, who is interning as a slave re-enactor at a living history museum, discovers that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his.”

The Grammy Award-winning Lamar and business partner Dave Free are set to produce the endeavor, along with the Emmy Award-winning duo of Parker and Stone.

Production for the yet-to-be-named feature film will begin this spring, according to the outlet.

“On behalf of Paramount Pictures and the wider ViacomCBS family, we look forward to ushering in the first theatrical collaboration from these creative visionaries, and galvanizing audiences worldwide around a powerful storytelling experience,” Paramount Pictures president and CEO Brian Robbins said in a statement.

News of the collaboration comes as fans of the rapper remain on pins and needles awaiting his rumored next release.

Lamar, who is set to be part of the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show along with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and others, recently took the stage in Las Vegas and wowed fans with a slew of songs from his award-winning career.

Stone and Parker have previously worked on and released a few films, including the Oscar-nominated 1999 feature South Park: Bigger Longer and Uncut and Team America: World Police in 2004. They also co-created the nine-time Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, Book of Mormon.

Photo by Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images