Dispatch Releases Russian Version of the Band’s Most Famous Song

The popular jam-rock band Dispatch has released a version of its most famous song translated into Russian—after the band’s lead singer learned how to sing it in the foreign language.

That track, “The General,” which is a fan favorite, was released by the band in support of Ukraine as it battles Russia in a war that began in late February.

“The hope is that this will reach the ears of those participating in this invasion and realize that this fight is not worth fighting,” said the band. “To force someone to act against humanity is to destroy their own humanity. Please share this message of peace far and wide.”

The song, which is about war, tells the story of a “decorated general with a heart of gold” who comes to the realization that “this fight is not worth fighting.”

The hope for Dispatch frontman, Chadwick Stokes, is that Russian military personnel will come to the same realization: that this war is not worth fighting. And then the conflict in Ukraine might stop.

Check out the translated version of “The General” below.

Proceeds from the track, the band says, will be donated to the Leleka Foundation, which provides first aid kits to emergency medical responders and people on the front line in Ukraine.

The band shared the news on social media, taking to Twitter to write, “’The General’ in Russian. Adding our voice to the global outcry against the Russian-led war on Ukraine. We hope this can reach some of those leading this invasion, and realize this fight is not worth fighting. Full video on YouTube and proceeds benefit the Leleka Foundation.”

In other band news, Dispatch is heading out on the road with O.A.R. and G. Love. The band also shared that news recently on social media, writing, “Until 10 pm local on 4/25, we are offering limited discounted tickets at every venue for our tour this Summer. Grab ’em fast before they are gone. See y’all in the grass”

Check out the tour dates HERE.

Happy 4/20 🍃. Until 10 pm local on 4/25, we are offering limited discounted tickets at every venue for our tour this Summer. Grab em fast before they are gone. See y’all in the grass✌️☮️ pic.twitter.com/lezZCHaEF2 — DISPATCH (@dispatchmusic) April 20, 2022

Photo by Ben Heider / Press Here Publicity