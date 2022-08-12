Dispatch and O.A.R. Announce Livestream of Mansfield, MA Co-Headlining Show on Aug 20

Acclaimed jam bands Dispatch and O.A.R. have announced an upcoming livestream show of their co-headlining bill from Mansfield, Massachusetts on August 20.

The show will be played with a special guest, G. Love. Fans can click HERE for tickets to the event.

The two popular bands are currently in the middle of their North American co-headlining tour and now they’ve partnered with Veeps, a direct-to-fan platform, to show their Aug 20 show live from Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

Fans can also check out the remaining list of dates from the co-headlining show below.

Dispatch, which as formed by Chadwick Stokes and Brad Corrigan in college, have been making records for decades. Popular songs include “The General” and “Headlights.” The band’s history includes selling out three nights at Madison Square Garden in New York City and drawing over 100,000 fans to an outdoor show in their hometown of Boston. All without major label support. The group recently released their 8th studio album, Break Our Fall.

O.A.R. also sold out Madison Square Garden (multiple times) and played big gigs at Red Rocks Amphitheater, to name another big stage they’ve had success gracing. They’ve earned platinum and gold plaques via their 11 LPs. Popular tracks include “That Was a Crazy Game of Poker” and “Hey Girl.”

G. Love is a longtime favorite amongst music fans, from his early days in Philadelphia to working with Jack Johnson on the track “Rodeo Clowns” to releasing countless albums.

Check out the co-headlining tour dates below.

REMAINING DISPATCH & O.A.R. SUMMER TOUR DATES:

8/12 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

8/13 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival

8/14 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre Freedom Hill

8/15 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

8/18 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

8/19 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

8/20 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

8/21 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

8/23 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark

8/25 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

8/26 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

8/27 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

8/28 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

8/30 – Asheville, NC – Salvage Station

8/31 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/2 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

9/3 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

9/4 – Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre *SOLD OUT*

9/8 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

9/9 – Houston, TX – The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

9/10 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Photo courtesy Press Here Publicity