Goo Goo Dolls Team with O.A.R. for 2023 Tour

The Goo Goo Dolls are ready for a “big night out” in 2023.
The legendary rock band is partnering with O.A.R. on The Big Night Out Summer Tour, which brings them to more than 30 amphitheaters in cities across the country over the course of three months. The tour launches on July 24 in Tampa, Florida, and wraps on September 7 with a solo Goo Goo Dolls show at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland, California. The bands make stops in Chicago, Boston, Denver, and other major cities in between. The Goo Goo Dolls also host a two-night stay in their native state of New York with shows on August 5 and 6 in Wantagh and Bethel, respectively.
“I’m so proud to finally be able to announce our summer tour with a great band and our friends O.A.R.,” Goo Goo Dolls frontman and co-founder John Rzeznik shared in a press statement. “It’s going to be an amazing night of great music for everyone so BE THERE!!!”
“After working on separate albums in the same studio all last year, John and I realized pretty quickly how much fun we’d have on tour together,” adds O.A.R. lead singer and guitarist Marc Roberge. “We’re all band guys, love being musicians, and started planning a special night that all our fans would enjoy.”
A portion of the proceeds from tickets sold will benefit the Safe At Home Foundation. The organization was founded by former MLB player and team manager Joe Torre to provide healing services and education to young people who have been exposed to domestic violence, child abuse, and sexual assault to “empower them to live healthy lives free of violence,” according to the Foundation’s mission statement.
The Dolls recently wrapped a headlining North American tour, their first since 2019, in support of their 2022 album, Chaos in Bloom.
Tickets go on sale Friday (Dec. 9) at 10 a.m. local time. See the full list of dates below:
Goo Goo Dolls – The Big Night Out Summer Tour Dates:
Jul 24 – Tampa, FL – Coachman Park
Jul 26 – Boca Raton, FL – Mizner Park Amphitheater
Jul 27 – Saint Augustine, FL – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
Jul 29 – Albertville, AL – Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater
Jul 30 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Aug 01 – Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
Aug 02 – Greensboro, NC – White Oak Amphitheatre
Aug 04 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug 05 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug 06 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts – The Pavilion
Aug 08 – Saratoga Springs, NY – SPAC
Aug 09 – Bethlehem, PA – Musikfest
Aug 11 – Atlantic City, NJ – The Borgata
Aug 12 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug 13 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
Aug 15 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion
Aug 16 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater
Aug 18 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion
Aug 19 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Aug 20 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
Aug 22 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Aug 23 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Aug 25 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
Aug 26 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park
Aug 27 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
Aug 30 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Aug 31 – Sandy, UT – Sandy Amphitheater
Sep 02 – Seattle, WA – TBD
Sep 03 – Seattle, WA – TBD
Sep 04 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Sep 06 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sep 07 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater *without O.A.R.
