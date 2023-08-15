The General® Debuts Sound Studio at American Songwriter 

Videos by American Songwriter

Sponsored Content

American Songwriter recently played host to a new project from The General Insurance in collaboration with Epic Records. Together, the two companies created a one-of-a-kind recording experience in the heart of Music City.

The General specializes in auto insurance and Epic Records is a staple in the music industry. Put them together and what do you get? A recording studio on wheels.

“The General is actively on a brand evolution journey,” Mary Strength, Director of Brand & Experience at The General, tells American Songwriter. “We are committed to establishing ourselves as one of the most understanding insurance companies. Our customers are also very passionate about music. We wanted to authentically connect with them by giving up-and-coming musicians their big break.”

“For a lot of people, music is discovered while they’re in a car,” John Kirkpatrick, SVP of Brand Marketing & Partnerships at Epic Records, adds. “When I spoke to [The General] and heard that they wanted to create music out of the place where many people discover music, I knew there was an instant h