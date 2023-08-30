Doja Cat Reveals ‘Scarlet’ Release Date, New Single Due Friday

In the midst of a polarizing, angsty, months-long rollout for her upcoming fourth studio album Scarlet, Doja Cat has finally confirmed the LP’s release date. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday (August 29), the rambunctious pop-rap icon posted the album cover for Scarlet, which shows a menacing, pinkish-red spider over a simplistic white backdrop. In the caption of the post, Doja wrote “SCARLET 9.22,” locking in a September 22 arrival date for her long-awaited full-length return.

Videos by American Songwriter

Just before this post, though, Doja also uploaded a creepy photo of her upside down inside a dimly lit living room. While she hangs from the ceiling covered head-to-toe in black, the carpet of the room has the word “Demons” marked on it, as the photo will serve as the cover art for Doja’s next single slated for this Friday (September 1).

Along with this reveal, Doja also uploaded a trailer for the “Demons” music video to her website. Starring Christina Ricci, best known for her roles in the 1991 classic horror-comedy The Addams Family, as well as the TV series Wednesday and Yellowjackets, the video depicts Doja as a sinister creature haunting Ricci’s character.

As the third promotional single for Scarlet, “Demons” will continue to build on the dark aesthetic that Doja has been seeking to achieve for the album. With the lead single “Attention,” she eased into the edginess with chip-on-her-shoulder, unapologetic raps, staying true to the hip-hop avenue she told fans she’d head down with the impending LP.

[RELATED: Earl On The Beat Discusses Making Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red,” Working with Drake and Lil Yachty]

Then with “Paint the Town Red,” which set Spotify records and peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, Doja upped the ante. Dancing with the grim reaper and satanic figures in the music video, Doja harmonized that she the devil on the song’s hook, while delivering even more stellar raps in the verses.

Now with “Demons,” it appears that she will fully realize the provocative, freaky potential of Scarlet, hoping to ward off any of her prude or pearl-clutching listeners. Watch the trailer for the music video below.

Photo by Jacob Webster / Courtesy RCA Records