Doja Cat Detonates on Haters in New Single “Attention”

Doja Cat’s new era is here, and with it, she brings a new alter ego, a new album, and even a new haircut.

Videos by American Songwriter

At midnight ET on Friday (June 16), the superstar singer-rapper released “Attention,” the lead single to her forthcoming studio album First Of All. While the album has yet to be given a release date, it’s clear that “Attention” commences a fresh chapter for the 27-year-old, as she now embraces the notion that “all publicity is good publicity.”

Over the instrumental possessing a divine harp and rhythmic hip-hop drums, Doja serenades listeners with a soothing two-part hook, where she compares her ego to her vagina, saying they both need “Attention.”

Baby, if you like it, just reach out and pet it

This one doesn’t bite, it doesn’t get aggressive

Show you how to touch it, hold it like it’s precious

It don’t need your lovin’, it just needs attention

In the song’s first verse, confirming the suspicions that she will primarily be rapping on First Of All, Doja delivers powerful bars addressing fans who criticize her new bald-headed look and slim physique.

“D, you need to see a therapist, is you lookin’?”

Yes, the one I got, they really are the best

Now I feel like I can see you bitches is depressed

I am not afraid to finally say shit with my chest

Lost a lil’ weight, but I ain’t never lost a tushy

Lookin’ good, but now my bald head match my …

Lookin’ good, but now they all sayin’ that I’m ugly

Boo-hoo, my nigga, I ain’t sad you won’t fuck me

I’m sad that you really thought your ass was above me

After another rendition of the aforementioned chorus, Doja rattles off another equally impressive verse. This time, she touches on fans who complain that she too closely mimics her influences, more specifically Nicki Minaj.

I never learn to “superstar” from a textbook

Talkin’ ’bout, “She fallin’ off, why she get booked?”

Man, I been humble, I’m tired of all the deprecation

Just let me flex, bruh, just let me pop shit

“Why she think she Nicki M? She think she hot shit”

Huh, I never gave a F, go stir the pot, bitch

I got y’all head all in the dirt just like an ostrich

Of course you bitches comparin’ Doja to who the hottest

Simultaneously with the release of “Attention” came its music video, where Doja is seen riding in a limo and walking the city streets, basking in her fame and notoriety. Additionally, when the song and visuals dropped, Doja also took to Twitter to introduce her fans to her new alias “Scarlet,” which the eventual LP will be centered around.

Making it clear that she thrives off being in the spotlight, “Attention” is the perfect curtain-raiser for Doja’s brand new approach.

Check out the new track below.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for CELINE