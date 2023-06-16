Garth Brooks Shares His Thoughts on AI: “It Scares Me to Death”

Garth Brooks is opening up about his perspective on artificial intelligence (AI).

After a press conference in Nashville on Thursday (June 15) announcing his new global country music radio station, The Big 615, Brooks spoke with American Songwriter and other media about his experiences with AI.

“I don’t know about that,” Brooks replied about if he’d record a song written by AI. “You’re always open to any songs, so you don’t care who the writer is unless it’s somebody that they’re trying to destroy the world.”

Brooks had a brush with AI. He revealed that when TuneIn Radio, the platform that’s hosting The Big 615, asked him to record radio liners to be played on-air, they ended up using AI instead. The system was able to accurately mimic Brooks’ voice, right down to