Doja Cat Teases Songs Off Upcoming Rap Album: “I’m Definitely a Rapper”

Since her chart-topping third album Planet Her in 2021, Doja Cat has been continuously teasing and cracking jokes about an upcoming rap album. Although the LP currently has no framework, release date, or track list, it’s becoming clearer by the day that Doja is set on showing off her lyrical chops with a full-length display.

After changing her Twitter name to the album’s supposed title Hellmouth in late March, Doja went on a tweeting spree this past weekend to divulge and mess around with her fans. Throughout the flood of tweets sent on Saturday (April 8), the 27-year-old was unapologetic about her desire to embrace the hip-hop side of her artistry.

It all started when she posted a screenshot of three song files titled “Agora Hills, “Balut,” and “Wet Vagina,” which she later confirmed were all rap tracks. Also in the thread underneath, she explained that she has 10 hip-hop songs ready for an album, and five more for a potential deluxe version.

10 tracks total +5 extras — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) April 8, 2023

Next, she laid out explicitly why she now prefers to make rap music as opposed to pop, which is the genre she came up in and has primarily made so far in her career. She also asserted that despite what critics have to say, she enjoys rapping and wants to prove her haters wrong.

“No more pop… pop isn’t exciting to me anymore. I don’t wanna make it… I’m definitely a rapper,” she wrote in a group of separate tweets. “I also agree with everyone who said the majority of my rap verses are mid and corny. I know they are. I wasn’t trying to prove anything I just enjoy making music but I’m getting tired of hearing y’all say that I can’t so I will.”

i also agree with everyone who said the majority of my rap verses are mid and corny. I know they are. I wasnt trying to prove anything I just enjoy making music but I'm getting tired of hearing yall say that i can't so I will. — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) April 8, 2023

pop isnt exciting to me anymore. I dont wanna make it. — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) April 8, 2023

I'm definitely a rapper. — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) April 9, 2023

In the midst of all of this insight, Doja also reminded fans that she can also be silly and difficult to read, at times. Tweeting back-and-forth how she was going to quit music and then backtracking saying she was kidding, it’s evident she gets a kick out of toying with her fans.

Hopefully, though, Doja will continue to communicate with her listeners about Hellmouth‘s release date and rollout. Judging by Twitter users’ reaction to her latest barrage of tweets, it’s clear the world is dying for new Doja Cat music, regardless of the genre.

