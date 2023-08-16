Doja Cat Considering Taking a Break from Music to Start Acting

The rollout for Doja Cat’s upcoming fourth studio album is in full swing. With two promotional singles under her belt in the past couple of months, “Attention” in June and “Paint the Town Red” earlier in August, Doja Cat could announce a release date for the LP any minute now. On top of delivering songs for the track list, though, Doja has been doing several interviews to discuss her mindset going into the project, and her latest with Harper’s Bazaar has revealed some new information about her plans post-album.

Discussing the topic of quitting music, which she has pondered in the past, Doja brought up that she could see herself pursuing careers in comedy and acting. As she’s displayed quite a gnarly sense of humor over social media, Doja said she’s worked on potential stand-up routines with beloved skit comedian Craig Robinson.

“[Stand-up] is something I’ve definitely considered,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “I actually went onstage recently with Craig Robinson. He’ll get on a piano and just play songs, but he’ll do it in his own Craig Robinson, funny-ass way.”

Continuing on this tangent, Doja explained that she would love to become an actor eventually, but would need to stop making music to do so.

“I would love to do movies that I believe in,” she said. “I would have to stop the music for a minute. But I would be down to immerse myself in acting for a certain period of time. I love comedies and action films. I want to learn martial arts and be in a film like John Wick.”

Later in the conversation, Doja gave new insights on her forthcoming album, first titled Hellmouth, then changed to First of All, and now dubbed Scarlet, according to Harper’s Bazaar. For her, Scarlet is about finding the right ratio of old and new.

“This new album is more introspective, but I’m not leaning so hard into that to where it becomes boring,” she said. “So I want to give stories and bops. It’s a nice mixture of both… I think this project is a really fun canvas for me to play with my rap skills and talk about what’s going on in my life. But I’m not abandoning who I was and what I know about pop and singing and that aspect of music.”

This sentiment has been displayed masterfully on both “Attention” and “Paint the Town Red,” as the two tracks see Doja tap into her lovely singing voice on hooks while also rattling off explosive rap verses in between. Ultimately, if the rest of the LP plays out how these two songs have, as she insists, then fans will be in for quite a treat.

Photo by Jacob Webster / Courtesy RCA Records