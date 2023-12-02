“Doja Who?”: Dionne Warwick Had No Clue Doja Cat Sampled Her in “Paint the Town Red”

Dating back to 1955, Dionne Warwick has sold over 100 million records worldwide, won six Grammy Awards, and become one of the most charted singers of all time. Not to mention, Warwick is in the Grammy Hall of Fame and the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame, and on both the Hollywood and Apollo Theater walks of fame. And, at 82 years old, the icon discovered her music is still very relevant after recently learning rapper Doja Cat had used her vocals in a hit song on her latest album.

Released in 2023 on the album Scarlet, Doja Cat’s “Paint the Town Red” uses samples from Warwick’s 1964 classic “Walk on By.” When Warwick’s song was originally released, it landed in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. Nearly 60 years later, “Paint the Town Red” reached the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100.

While excited for the artist, Warwick recently surprised the audience of The Kelly Clarkson Show when she revealed she had no idea who Doja Cat was until her granddaughter informed her. “I didn’t know it had been recorded by her. My granddaughter called me and says, ‘Grammy, do you know you’re on a record with Doja Cat?’ I said, ‘Doja who?’”

Clarkson then informed Warwick the new song was a big hit. The legendary singer praised the use of her voice. “I’m thrilled. I hope ‘Walk on By’ is as good for her as it has been for me,” Warwick said.

Although Warwick has accomplished a great deal in the music industry, she talked about her future on The Jennifer Hudson Show. She explained how she still has much she wants to do. When asked by Hudson to elaborate, the singer insisted, “There’s an awful lot to be done. Yeah, there is. I just have to put ’em in order. And manifest them.”

Wanting to give future artists a tip on being successful, Warwick revealed it was all about “being at the right place at the right time.”

