Dionne Warwick, Dolly Parton Release Gospel Duet “Peace Like a River”

Dionne Warwick and Dolly Parton are the power couple we never knew we needed. However, their recently released duet, “Peace Like a River,” is proof they are the duo we need.

“It was more laughter than anything else,” Warwick told Billboard of meeting Parton ahead of their duet. “We had a wonderful, wonderful meeting. It was as if we’d known each other for years.”

While the two recorded their vocals for “Peace Like a River” separately, they met up outside of Nashville to film its accompanying music video. “We were there to take care of our business, but along with that, we found time to not only smile but outright laugh,” Warwick detailed filming the Elliott and Nick Pres-directed video.

“Dolly is very, very grounded—which I was thrilled about—but she’s also very business, which I happen to be about as well. So, it felt like two peas in a pod. It wasn’t like we were working at all. It was more like two friends meeting for lunch.”

A coming together that Warwick has defined as “pre-ordained” and a project Parton calls “blessed,” the result of their inspirational collaboration is the true blessing. “Peace Like a River” will be featured on Warwick’s forthcoming gospel-inspired album, which she reportedly plans to title Songs of Inspiration. Check out their collaboration below.

Earlier this month, the two sat down with Good Morning America to talk about their collaboration on the Parton-penned song.

“I love Dionne and I’ve loved her for years,” Parton told GMA‘s Robin Roberts. “She’s always been one of my heroes in music because she’s a true stylist and I love people that are different. I’ve just always wished that I had some reason to get to sing with her and had the perfect song to do it.”

“Peace Like a River” was written by the country icon in the 1980s. “It was during a time when I was feeling like I needed to be lifted up more,” she explained of the uplifting tune. “I just started thinking I just need to relax. I just need to feel peace, feel peace like a river, so I always go to that source when I need it.”

“This is Dolly’s testimony,” Warwick added of the song. The vocal legend went on to describe what makes this duet of all her career-spanning collaborations so special. “It’s special because it’s a song of inspiration … It’s the kind of song I think everybody needs to feel,” she explained.

