Dolly Parton Announces That Her Broadway Musical Is Finally in Development

In recent years, Dolly Parton has been teasing a Broadway musical about her life. In previous interviews, she has stated that she was working on writing original songs to tell her story in a new way. Earlier today, the country icon took to social media to announce that the musical is on the way.

“Hello, I’m Dolly! I’ve been writing my life story as a Broadway musical for several years and I’m proud to announce we are finally developing Hello, I’m Dolly—An Original Musical for the Broadway stage,” she wrote in the post. She also shared a link for fans to find more information about the forthcoming musical.

Unfortunately, the website doesn’t give many details about the upcoming project. However, it does show that Parton wrote the music and lyrics for Hello, I’m Dolly. Additionally, the site shows that she and Maria S. Shlatter co-wrote a book. It also states that Parton, ATG Productions, and CTK Enterprises are co-producing the musical. The site allows fans to sign up for email updates on the project as well.

Dolly Parton Has Been Working on Her Musical for Years

Dolly Parton talked about the Broadway adaptation of her life story shortly after she saw success with Rockstar. During the From Rhinestones to Rock & Roll TV special, she discussed the project. “I am working on my life story on Broadway. I’m hoping to be on Broadway in the spring of 2025,” she said at the time. Parton went on to say that she hoped to do a Broadway show “years ago.” However, the pandemic put a damper on things.

“We found a clever way to [tell my life story], where it touches on my past and the present,” she said. “But the Porter Wagoner days and my childhood days, and my early day and even trying to find the ways to get all the other stuff through characters and songs,” she added.

Parton spoke to Variety about the musical in a 2016 interview. “The whole first act is my early days before I went to Nashville. The second act is about my days in Nashville and beyond,” she revealed. “So, the first act will be a lot of Coat of Many Colors with music and songs and will involve more details,” she added. “I thought it would be a good boost and kickoff for the musical.”

Featured Image by Sam Hodde/Getty Images